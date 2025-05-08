Marvel Preview: Bucky And The Thunderbolts Take On Doctor Doom Long Before The New Avengers Movie [Exclusive]

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

All is well right now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Thunderbolts*" (which got some of the best reviews for a Marvel picture in a while) ends with the titular team overcoming the Void, the dark half of Bob Reynolds/The Sentry (Lewis Pullman). As they've prevented a shadow from falling over New York City, the crew goes from Thunderbolts to New Avengers.

The Marvel Comics Universe is a different story. This year's crossover event is "One World Under Doom" by Ryan North and R.B. Silva. Doctor Doom, now the Sorcerer Supreme and rocking Doctor Strange's red cape, declares that the world is his. The nations of the world go along, folding themselves into New Latveria. Not because of mind control or magic, but because Doom is offering the strong leadership people crave. The Fantastic Four, Avengers, etc., are struggling to crack their strategy of fighting a villain who has won the public opinion.

Accompanying the event are tie-in series showing a world bending to Doom's will. One is "Superior Avengers," about Doom fashioning villains into his own Avengers team. Then there's "Thunderbolts: Doomstrike" by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly. Pitting the Thunderbolts (new movie stars) against the MCU's forthcoming big bad Victor von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.)? Double synergy, baby!

"Doomstrike" is a sequel to Lanzing and Kelly's previous "Thunderbolts" series, subtitled "Worldstrike." In that series, Bucky led the Thunderbolts on a worldwide manhunt to finally kill the Red Skull. Doom helped, but in "One World Under Doom," he used himself to kill the Red Skull to look like a hero.

Not happy being played for a fool, Bucky's Thunderbolts have become an anti-Doom insurgency. As of "Doomstrike" #4, it's not going too great.

"A DINNER WITH DOOM! After DOCTOR DOOM's team of original Thunderbolts clashed with Bucky's team of new Thunderbolts, Bucky was captured! How will Doom punish the man spearheading the rebellion against him? With a lavish dinner, of course. And the dessert is deadly..."

Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of "Thunderbolts: Doomstrike" #4 with /Film. Check out the issue's cover, drawn by Leinil Francis Yu, below: