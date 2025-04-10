Marvel Preview: Doctor Doom Has Put Together His Own Superior Avengers Team [Exclusive]
Doctor Victor von Doom will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year, as the lead villain of "Avengers: Doomsday." If you haven't heard, the man behind the metal will be none other than former Tony Stark actor, Robert Downey Jr. ("New mask, same task.")
To prepare the world for "Doomsday," the big Marvel Comics crossover event of 2025 is "One World Under Doom." The premise, that Doom actually succeeds in taking over the world and does such a good job the heroes are unsure how to oppose him, is similar to 1987's "Emperor Doom" (written by David Michelinie, Mark Gruenwald, and Jim Shooter, drawn by Bob Hall).
Back in 2024's "Blood Hunt," Doom became the Sorcerer Supreme, but he didn't need a magic spell to win people's hearts and minds. He's making the sweeping, egalitarian changes that other people with power refuse to, demanding only absolute obedience in return. The general state of things is so bad these days that people are willing to hand over power to a man like Doom (gee, wonder why that rings familiar right now). This is a set of circumstances that Marvel's heroes, and the book itself, haven't managed to find a solution to.
The main "One World Under Doom" book is written by Ryan North and drawn by R.B. Silva, and also running are some Doom-themed spin-offs. Magic school series "Strange Academy" has become "Doom Academy," for instance.
In "Superior Avengers" (by Steve Foxe, art by Luca Maesca & Kyle Hotz), Doom puts together Latveria's very own Avengers team as another way of cementing his rule. The title takes after Dan Slott's "Superior Spider-Man," in which Doc Ock swapped bodies with Spider-Man. "Superior Avengers" similarly features some villains being elevated into "heroes." After all, what other kind of heroes would work for Doctor Doom?
Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of Silva's cover for "Superior Avengers" #4 (due out July 9) with /Film — see below.
Marvel Comics introduces Doctor Doom's Avengers, with its own Captain Latveria
The leader of the Superior Avengers is Doom's ward, Kristoff Vernard. He wears silver and green armor resembling Doom himself, but his shield (adorned with the Latverian emblem) is clearly meant to evoke Captain America. But before you call Kristoff "Captain Latveria," the official name he'll be using is Abomination, which is normally reserved for Hulk nemesis Emil Blonsky.
Among the "superior" Avengers team are Onslaught (a malevolent psychic entity born from the worst sides of Professor X and Magneto), Dark Elf king Malekith the Accursed, Killmonger, the Ghost, and a woman subbing in as a new Doctor Octopus.
Clearly, the villains on this team are meant to mirror the classic heroic Avengers: Abomination is Captain America, Malekith is Thor, Killmonger is Black Panther, etc. Ghost's presence, and their outsized role on issue #4's cover, is also apparent MCU synergy. Ghost will be appearing onscreen in next month's "Thunderbolts," played by Hannah John-Kamen (reprising her role from "Ant-Man & The Wasp").
The full synopsis for issue #1 of "Superior Avengers" reads:
"And there came a day, unlike any other, when Doctor Doom ruled the world... and he needed an AVENGERS team all of his own! Kristoff Vernard, son of VICTOR VON DOOM, has been tasked with building the newest iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes! But who are these would-be heroes? And how did they come to be the SUPERIOR AVENGERS? Find out when STEVE FOXE & LUCA MARESCA bring you a tale unlike any other in the landscape that is ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!"
In turn, the synopsis for "Superior Avengers" #4 (shared by Marvel with /Film) suggests the team won't be able to hold together for long:
"WHO PULLS THE STRINGS? As the SUPERIOR AVENGERS solidify their place as EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES, the cracks begin to show. Where does each member's loyalty lie? And can they stay together long enough to reach their ultimate goal?
"Superior Avengers" #1 is scheduled for release on April 16, 2025 — the mini-series will run for six issues.