Marvel Preview: Doctor Doom Has Put Together His Own Superior Avengers Team [Exclusive]

Doctor Victor von Doom will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year, as the lead villain of "Avengers: Doomsday." If you haven't heard, the man behind the metal will be none other than former Tony Stark actor, Robert Downey Jr. ("New mask, same task.")

To prepare the world for "Doomsday," the big Marvel Comics crossover event of 2025 is "One World Under Doom." The premise, that Doom actually succeeds in taking over the world and does such a good job the heroes are unsure how to oppose him, is similar to 1987's "Emperor Doom" (written by David Michelinie, Mark Gruenwald, and Jim Shooter, drawn by Bob Hall).

Back in 2024's "Blood Hunt," Doom became the Sorcerer Supreme, but he didn't need a magic spell to win people's hearts and minds. He's making the sweeping, egalitarian changes that other people with power refuse to, demanding only absolute obedience in return. The general state of things is so bad these days that people are willing to hand over power to a man like Doom (gee, wonder why that rings familiar right now). This is a set of circumstances that Marvel's heroes, and the book itself, haven't managed to find a solution to.

The main "One World Under Doom" book is written by Ryan North and drawn by R.B. Silva, and also running are some Doom-themed spin-offs. Magic school series "Strange Academy" has become "Doom Academy," for instance.

In "Superior Avengers" (by Steve Foxe, art by Luca Maesca & Kyle Hotz), Doom puts together Latveria's very own Avengers team as another way of cementing his rule. The title takes after Dan Slott's "Superior Spider-Man," in which Doc Ock swapped bodies with Spider-Man. "Superior Avengers" similarly features some villains being elevated into "heroes." After all, what other kind of heroes would work for Doctor Doom?

Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of Silva's cover for "Superior Avengers" #4 (due out July 9) with /Film — see below.