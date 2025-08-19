15 Most Brutal Deaths In Marvel Comics, Ranked

Of the big two comic book companies, Marvel Comics is widely known as being lighter than DC. For better or worse, it has a reputation for brightly colored stories, quippy dialogue, and relatable, human characters who rarely struggle with more than they can carry. Want brooding dark knights, god-like superheroes, and violent, demi-god warriors? Go across the street.

Putting aside the debate that might surround the validity of this perception — undoubtedly influenced by the generally all-ages content of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — it certainly isn't comprehensive. Marvel can get seriously dark when it wants to, spilling as much blood, if not more so, than its competitors at any other comic book company. From crushed skulls and decapitations to ripped-out spines and stomach-eating sharks, we've found the most brutal deaths from across the Marvel Universe and ranked them, considering their narrative impact, violent thrills, and creativity, and, simply, how awful of a way to die they would be.