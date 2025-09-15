25 Films Like Harry Potter
For decades, "Harry Potter" had a stranglehold on young adult fantasy, with seven primary books and eight films adapting them (not counting the "Fantastic Beasts" movies). But the now-famous story about a young boy who discovers he's a wizard and is shipped off to magic school only to spend each academic year desperately trying not to be killed by his arch-rival Lord Voldemort is hardly the only gig in town. Maybe it's time to spread the love around a little bit?
If you're a fan of "Harry Potter" and are looking for more films like it — or if you're trying to take a break from the series after some of its creator J.K. Rowling's more controversial comments — there's an entire world of movies that will inspire you. From boarding school dramas to peak fantasy fare, the films on this list have plenty in common with the Boy Who Lived and his adventures, and depending on what aspect of "Harry Potter" you were most drawn to, there'll be something for everyone.
The Golden Compass
Released during a window of time when studios were chasing the fantasy success of "Harry Potter" and "Lord of the Rings" (its trailer even references the latter), "The Golden Compass" got kind of a raw deal. It was based on Philip Pullman's "His Dark Materials" series, which follows a young girl named Lyra (Dakota Blue Richards) in a fantasy world where each person has an animal daimon that basically serves as an external vessel for their soul.
When Lyra tries to track down a friend who has gone missing, she ends up on a wild adventure that threatens to expose some of the darkest secrets of her world. Although "The Golden Compass" underperformed (to put it mildly — its box office numbers almost killed New Line Cinema), luckily the franchise got another chance in the form of a 2019 series from HBO, which was able to go a lot further in bringing its fascinating fantasy story to life.
Lord of the Rings
Somehow, calling "Lord of the Rings" a film that's like "Harry Potter" feels wrong — if anything, it's the other way around, since "Lord of the Rings" was written well before it and has been an undisputed classic of the fantasy genre for 70 years. The trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien follows the classic hero's journey as a young hobbit named Frodo (Elijah Wood) leaves his safe, predictable community of the Shire to travel to Mordor to destroy the Ring of Power, which corrupts all who carry it, leading to plenty of dramatic fight scenes.
Along the way, he encounters elves, dwarfs, wizards, giant spiders, and all manner of mystical creature who both help and hinder him on his journey (except for Tom Bombadil, who famously did not make an appearance in the films). The first films of the "Lord of the Rings" and "Harry Potter" franchises were released within a month of each other in 2001, and together they went a long way in reestablishing the fantasy genre for mainstream moviegoers after many years of it being relegated to a niche audience.
Dead Poets Society
Although there's no magic to be seen in "Dead Poets Society" (unless you count the magic of poetry or of New England in the autumn), it offers a glimpse into a boarding school experience that might not be too dissimilar to what Harry and his friends have during their off-hours. It stars Robin Williams as an inspirational English teacher who is determined to instill an appreciation for literature into his dead-eyed prep school students, all of whom are being groomed for great things in life but aren't being taught how to nourish their souls with anything creative.
With standout performances from Ethan Hawke and Robert Sean Leonard (and Williams himself, of course), "Dead Poets Society" will leave you with a tear in your eye. Especially as it reaches its end — we defy you not to feel something during the inspirational "Oh Captain, My Captain" scene at the film's emotional climax. (It's wild to look back and realize it almost ended completely differently.) If you like this one, there are plenty more movies like it too.
Willow
"Willow" and "Harry Potter" share more than just the presence of actor Warwick Davis — they're both magical examples of the classic hero's journey. In "Willow," Davis plays the young sorcerer Willow Ufgood, whose life changes forever when he takes on the responsibility of protecting a baby girl targeting by the kingdom's evil queen. Like "Harry Potter," "Willow" traffics heavily in prophecy, since the only reason the girl is in danger in the first place is because it was foretold that she would usurp power, something the queen is determined to avoid at all costs.
"Willow" became a charming and empowering 1980s cult classic, and it was nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects. It was so enduringly popular that it eventually earned a long-awaited sequel series in 2022 with Warwick Davis reprising his iconic role, although it was canceled after just one season and swiftly removed from Disney+ as part of a larger content purge.
The Kid Who Would Be King
Much like Harry Potter himself, Alex (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) in "The Kid Who Would Be King" is a seemingly ordinary boy whose life changes overnight when he discovers a grand heritage that has been passed down to him. Or rather, that's what he thinks. With an absentee father, he assumes that he's able to pull Excaliber out of a stone and is being tasked with saving the world because his dad is actually King Arthur.
But it turns out, just as we learn with the prophecies in "Harry Potter," that ultimately your personal choices define you and your path far more than who you were born as. "The Kid Who Would Be King" is a charming piece of family-friendly fantasy, complete with a stand-out performance from Angus Imrie as a teenage Merlin tasked with guiding Alex.
The Boxtrolls
"The Boxtrolls" is kind of like "The Jungle Book," only instead of animals caring for and raising a lost human child, there are weird little troll guys clad in boxes. Eggs (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) was taken in by the Boxtrolls, who live underground and only emerge at night to scavenge items that they deem useful for their many inventions. His childhood is mostly a happy one, since he is loved by the Boxtrolls, but it swiftly takes a turn when the Snatcher (Ben Kingsley) runs a campaign to capture and eliminate all the Boxtrolls.
Together with his new friend Winnie (Elle Fanning), Eggs must save the Boxtrolls before it's too late. With a unique stop-motion animation style from Laika, a studio that's an important staple in the world of animation, and a quirky sense of humor, "The Boxtrolls" harks back to the darker than strictly necessarily kids' films of the 1980s.
Young Sherlock Holmes
When you watch "Young Sherlock Holmes," you'll be impressed by the visual similarity between it and "Harry Potter." Its main trio consists of a tall ginger (Nicholas Rowe as Sherlock Holmes), a short boy with dark hair and glasses (Alan Cox as John Watson), and a girl with thick brown hair (Sophie Ward as Elizabeth Hardy). Their pint-sized antagonist is a posh blond boy who bullies them at school. Their school, Brompton Academy, has sets that look remarkably like Hogwarts at times. It was even written by Chris Columbus, who directed the first two "Harry Potter" films.
Together, the three young heroes work to uncover the mystery behind a secret cult of Osiris worshippers, who are seemingly responsible for a string of murders. "Young Sherlock Holmes" captures all of the charm of the classic detective series, while offering up a fresh and youthful take that differentiates it from some of its more traditional adaptations.
The Witches
"The Witches" was written by Roald Dahl, so its another story for children that gets way darker than it has any business being. A young boy, Luke (Jasen Fisher), is traveling on a seaside vacation with his elderly grandmother, who has always given him very serious lessons on how to identify witches, when he discovers that his hotel is actually hosting the worldwide convention for witches, led by Anjelica Huston as the Grand High Witch.
What's more, witches hate children and devote themselves to their eradication — a real problem when the boy is discovered by the witches, and turned into a mouse. (Forcible animal transformation is apparently a thing in both "The Witches" and "Harry Potter.") Spooky, atmospheric, and with some top-notch practical effects courtesy of Jim Henson, "The Witches" shows a malevolent side to witchcraft — even if the movie ends up softening the ending by letting Luke turn back into a human.
Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children
Let's be fair, a "home for peculiar children" might as well be Hogwarts' alternate name. Eva Green stars as Miss Peregrine in "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," a matriarch of sorts to a pack of kids who all have unique abilities, like invisibility, or having bees fly out their mouth. (Okay, some superpowers are better than others.) Jake (Asa Butterfield) grew up hearing stories of this home from his grandfather Abe, who lived there as a child.
But one day, when he discovers Abe mysteriously killed, he is sent on an adventure that will take him to Miss Peregrine's home itself — which, amazingly, exists in a bubble outside of time, to protect the Peculiars from dark forces that seek to hunt them down. Strange and fascinating, "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" stands out for its incredible world-building, even if the plot itself wobbles from time to time.
ParaNorman
Ghosts are everywhere at Hogwarts, so much so that the students are hardly startled by them (although they can fall victim to the unpleasant sensation of walking through a ghost if they're not careful). This is not the case in "ParaNorman," where young Norman has sort of a "Sixth Sense" situation going on. He can see all of the ghosts around him when no one else can, which makes him a bit of an odd duck.
But when his small town is set upon by a horde of zombies as part of a centuries old witch's curse, Norman is the only one who can save the day. Like "The Boxtrolls," "ParaNorman" is a product of Laika, which gives it its trademark animation style and eccentric sense of humor, helping it delve into thoroughly macabre subjects while still maintaining its family-friendly appeal and offering up the perfect entry-level horror film for kids.
Dragonheart
As much as Hagrid from "Harry Potter" lives in a magical world of high fantasy, "Dragonheart" is basically his ultimate dream. Dennis Quaid stars as Sir Bowen, a chivalrous knight who becomes disillusioned after his friend and mentee Einon has his life saved by a dragon sharing its heart with him, but grows into a cruel and unjust ruler as a result. Bowen devotes himself to the art of dragonslaying, which is when he meets Draco (Sean Connery), the lonely last dragon left on Earth.
The two form a wary partnership and eventually even friendship — although it's put to the test when Draco's fate is interlinked with the increasingly erratic Einon. "Dragonheart" birthed a cadre of sequels, none of which are quite as good as the original. But what it's best known for is its sweeping score, which stands out as one of the most memorable in all of fantasy film.
Bridge to Terabithia
The first time watching or reading "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" as a kid, you may have been shocked by the death of Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson). Generating that feeling is basically the entire purpose of "Bridge to Terabithia." A young Josh Hutcherson stars as Jess, a kid from a poor family who has plenty of reasons to want to escape reality. When he becomes friends with Leslie (AnnaSophia Robb), he gets the chance, via her imaginary world called Terabithia. Together, they have endless adventures, using the shared fantasy as a way to avoid dealing with their real-life problems.
But one day, tragedy strikes, and Jess is left behind to face the world all by himself. Often considered one of the most unexpectedly devastating children's books, the "Bridge to Terabithia" film adaptation spares no expense in breaking the hearts of audiences as well, becoming one of the saddest Disney films — which is saying something.
Legend
When it comes to '80s high fantasy, "Legend" is tough to beat — especially when it comes to its villain, who is as cruel and devilish as Lord Voldemort himself. "Legend" stars a young Tom Cruise as Jack in the Green, a folkloric figure tasked with defeating the Lord of Darkness before he's able to establish dominion. Directed by Ridley Scott, "Legend" didn't quite get its due when it was first released (although it was at least nominated for a Academy Award for Best Makeup), but it has since gone on to become a cult classic.
Llike many Scott productions, there's a director's cut available, which is widely considered the superior film. Nowadays, "Legend" is mostly remembered for its early casting of Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise, and the exquisitely malevolent performance of Darkness by Tim Curry, though the former actually regrets starring in the movie.
The Holdovers
You know how there's always a ragtag group of students at Hogwarts who aren't going home for the holidays, and it's kind of sad and depressing because their parents don't want to see them during one of the few school breaks? That's basically the entire plot of the marvelous boarding school drama "The Holdovers." Dominic Sessa stars as Angus Tully, a student who has been left behind at Christmas, his only company the curmudgeonly classics teacher Mr. Hunham (Paul Giamatti) and the kindly cafeteria manager Mary (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) still reeling from the recent death of her son in Vietnam.
Although he initially chafes at the forced togetherness, as the holiday goes on, the three lonely souls form a sort of makeshift family, one that provides them comfort when they need it most. Now, if only someone wants to make a "Harry Potter" fanfic version of this film with Harry and Snape, we'd be all set.
Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
The "Chronicles of Narnia" series by C.S. Lewis is the granddaddy of all kids fantasy lit, and in 2005, "The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe" got a big-screen adaptation. This film revolves around the Pevensie children, a family of four who have been sent away from home during World War II to avoid the bombings, and their adventures as they discover the land of Narnia through an old wardrobe.
Together, they must fight the White Witch and help Aslan (the titular lion who is a not-so-subtle Christ allegory), and in doing so, they lay claim to the throne(s) of Narnia. If the follow-up films "Prince Caspian" and "Voyage of the Dawn Treader" suffered from diminishing returns, "The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe" is still a charming movie in its own right. If you liked this one, stay tuned: Greta Gerwig has a new cinematic adaptation in the works as well.
Matilda
Magical powers that our hero doesn't know what to do with? Check. A horribly abusive family that by all rights should have had their rights terminated years earlier? Check. A caring teacher who manages to serve as a quasi-parental figure despite their own personal trauma? Check. There's so much crossover between "Harry Potter" and "Matilda," we hardly know where to start.
Based on a novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, child pain expert extraordinaire, and directed by Danny DeVito (yes, really), "Matilda" revolves around an impossibly bright young girl (Mara Wilson, one of the best child stars of the 1990s who disappeared from Hollywood as an adult) whose intelligence is being squandered by her dull and incurious parents. She has so much latent intellectual power that it begins to manifest itself in telekinesis, which allows her to take control of her life for the very first time.
The Neverending Story
When a bullied, lonely kid named Bastian hides in his school's strangely atmospheric attic to read "The Neverending Story," he doesn't realize the adventure he's about to embark on. In the land of Fantasia, there is a malevolent energy called the Nothing threatening to overtake everything and everyone, and Atreyu (Noah Hathaway), a young warrior, is tasked with stopping it.
Although Atreyu is the ersatz hero of the story, Bastian has an unexpected role to play, as the lines between reader and active participant in the fantasy world he's reading about become blurred. Filled with imaginative fantasy magic and even a few moments of genuine heartbreak (RIP Artax), "The Neverending Story" is a classic children's film, earning two sequels that expand upon its legacy (even if they can't quite live up to it).
Stardust
In "Stardust," we are introduced to the concept that there are two parts of England living side by side, one magical and one non-magical, separated only by an enchanted wall. When Tristan (Charlie Cox) witnesses a falling star and vows to bring it back to his beloved (Sienna Miller), he embarks on a journey that will take him into the heart of the magical realm. His fallen star is actually a lady, Yvaine (Claire Danes), and although he initially plans to return across the wall with her, things become more complicated when the two begin to develop feelings for each other of the course of their many adventures.
But they're faced with considerable challenges, as Yvaine is hunted by an age-old witch (Michelle Pfieffer), who seeks the heart of a star to restore her youth. "Stardust" is the perfect grown-up fairy tale, following the footsteps of "The Princess Bride" with its approach to swashbuckling romance and succeeding to a level of whimsical world-building that would make J.K. Rowling jealous.
Ella Enchanted
Magic is a powerful thing that shouldn't be used in haste, as we learn through the careless wish visited upon Ella (Anne Hathaway) in "Ella Enchanted." As an infant, she was blessed by a fairy with the gift of obedience. That may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but it actually condemns Ella to a life where she has to do whatever anyone tells her to, even if it causes her great pain.
When she sets out to force the fairy to take back her gift, she ends up on an adventure that will change her life forever. Based on a novel of the same name by Gail Carson Levine, "Ella Enchanted" is a bright and charming send up of the fairy tale genre, led ably by the combined charismatic powers of Anne Hathaway as Ella and Hugh Dancy as Char, her handsome prince.
The Craft
In "Harry Potter," magic is the basis for an entire hidden society, but in "The Craft," it's something much more elemental and subversive. It features four teenage girls who begin to tap into their shared powers, first casting small spells but eventually moving on to bigger fare as they learn firsthand the cost of using magic.
In spite of its campiness, "The Craft" stands out as a story of female empowerment, focusing on the friendship that grounds the magical abilities of the four lead characters as a reclamation of their own agency as women. Although critics seemed nonplussed by its release, "The Craft" ended up as a surprise hit at the box office — and in 2020, it was given a legacy sequel about a new generation of witches, albeit one that was largely viewed as vastly inferior to the original.
Teen Witch
In "Harry Potter," magical powers are present throughout a witch or wizard's life, even from a very early age. But in "Teen Witch," a supernatural comedy starring Robin Lively (older sister of Blake Lively, in case you were wondering), these powers only manifest upon a witch's 16th birthday. Louise Miller (Lively) is basically invisible at her high school, but when she learns the truth about her identity, she finally sees a path towards making all of her teenage dreams come true.
At first, she uses spells to clear her way to popularity, even securing the affections of popular teen jock Brad (Dan Gauthier), but she eventually realizes that she's using her magic as a crutch. A tale of a teenager seeking her own identity transposed onto the supernatural, "Teen Witch" is a beloved but bewildering 1989 classic — if for no other reason than its now iconic rap number "Top That."
if....
Word of warning: If you're looking for a "Harry Potter" replacement to show your kids, "if...." is probably not the right choice. While "Harry Potter" is basically an ode to the English boarding school system, "if...." makes the case that it's classist, sexually depraved, and increasingly out of touch with the modern world and England's place in it.
Malcolm McDowell stars as Mick Travis, a teenage boy in the lower sixth form whose anarchic leanings represent a non-conformist point of view that puts him at odds with many of his classmates. Together with two of his friends, he plots an insurrection that will take aim at the elitist structures of government, the military, and the church all at once, kind of like Dumbledore's Army taking on Dolores Umbridge and the Ministry of Magic. Now considered a classic of 1960s counterculture cinema in Britain, "if...." is a definitive satire of the boarding school experience.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Based on the popular novel series by Rick Riordan, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" was the beginning of a planned franchise, although it only lasted for two films. It stars Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson, a preteen boy whose world is shaken to its core when he learns that his absentee father was not just some guy, but the Greek god Poseiden. When he's sent to Camp Half-Blood, a home for all the cast-off, half-human offspring of the gods, it sets him on the path of an entirely new life.
When Zeus's lightning is stolen, he, along with Annabeth (Alexandra Daddario), a child of Athena, and his satyr best friend Grover (Brandon T. Jackson) go on a genuine hero's quest. Although the film version may not have been beloved by diehard "Percy Jackson" fans, there's plenty to like here, especially the winning lead performance from Lerman as Percy Jackson himself.
The House With a Clock in its Walls
Much like Harry Potter himself, Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) is sent to live with his uncle after his parents die in the spooky but family-friendly "The House With a Clock in Its Walls." But unlike Aunt Petunia and Uncle Vernon, who are agonizingly conventional, Lewis's Uncle Jonathan (Jack Black) is a certified eccentric, living in a mansion that seems to have a life of its own. We learn that Jonathan is actually a warlock on a mission to find the clock that was reportedly hidden in the walls of the house by an evil magical couple.
While "The House With a Clock in Its Walls" is a wizarding adventure on the surface, it's also a meditation on loss and grief, of not letting past pain control your life. For Lewis to reach his full potential, he has to learn to let go — or at least learn how to live with — his feelings about his parents' passing, rather than dwelling on their deaths forever.
The Spiderwick Chronicles
When it comes to magical realism in childrens' literary adaptations, Freddie Highmore in the mid-2000s was basically your guy. He stars in "The Spiderwick Chronicles" as a pair of twins, Jared and Simon, who, along with their sister Mallory (Sarah Bolger) move to the imposing Spiderwick estate. While there, Jared discovers a field guide of all the supernatural creatures that live in the area, from fairies to Redcaps. And what's more, he discovers a plot by the local goblins to remove the protective circle of mushrooms that surrounds the house, so that their ogre leader Mulgarath (Nick Nolte) can steal the Book for his own nefarious purposes.
Although it received some criticism for its dodgy special effects, "The Spiderwick Chronicles" lives and dies on the performance of Highmore in the two lead roles, who plays the best fake twins since Lindsay Lohan in "The Parent Trap."