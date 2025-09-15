25 Films Like Harry Potter

For decades, "Harry Potter" had a stranglehold on young adult fantasy, with seven primary books and eight films adapting them (not counting the "Fantastic Beasts" movies). But the now-famous story about a young boy who discovers he's a wizard and is shipped off to magic school only to spend each academic year desperately trying not to be killed by his arch-rival Lord Voldemort is hardly the only gig in town. Maybe it's time to spread the love around a little bit?

If you're a fan of "Harry Potter" and are looking for more films like it — or if you're trying to take a break from the series after some of its creator J.K. Rowling's more controversial comments — there's an entire world of movies that will inspire you. From boarding school dramas to peak fantasy fare, the films on this list have plenty in common with the Boy Who Lived and his adventures, and depending on what aspect of "Harry Potter" you were most drawn to, there'll be something for everyone.