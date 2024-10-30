Why Tom Cruise Regrets Starring In Ridley Scott's 1985 Dark Fantasy Epic Legend

By the time 1983 was over, Tom Cruise was ready to conquer the world. Thanks to his roles in "The Outsiders" and "All the Right Moves," the man who would one day swing around the tallest building in the world in "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol" (giving his then flailing career new life) had established himself as one of the most promising actors of his generation. That same year, by dancing in nothing but a pink button-up shirt and his tighty-whities in "Risky Business," he also provided the world with one of the most iconic visuals in teen coming-of-age dramedy history. Yet, it would take another three years for both Tom Cruise the blockbuster star with a mega-watt grin and the serious artist to fully emerge with "Top Gun" and "The Color of Money." Why the delay?

In a word: "Legend." Director Ridley Scott's 1985 fantasy adventure is as visually wondrous as anything else he's ever done, between the incredible practical makeup employed to transform Tim Curry into the, quite literally, devilishly sexy Darkness and the amazing pre-CGI production design. Unfortunately, as has been a recurring theme throughout Scott's career, the film's 89-minute theatrical cut robbed "Legend" of its substance. The result was what critics agreed was a bland story about a boring hero (Cruise, whose long, flowing hair and tattered green tunic getup make him look a little like Peter Pan) who sets forth to save an archetypical ethereal princess (Mia Sara, then a year away from her breakout turn in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off") from Curry's way-cooler villain.

Personally, I would mostly be annoyed if Tom Cruise tried to "rescue" me from being Tim Curry's mistress of darkness, but to each their own.

Recalling what happened with "Kingdom of Heaven," "Legend" floundered in theaters before eventually gaining newfound appreciation when Scott's far longer and more compelling director's cut surfaced on the home media market some 20 years later. By that point, though, Cruise has firmly left the film in his rearview mirror and taken the lessons he learned its initial failure to heart (for both better and for worse).