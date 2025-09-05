Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Melissa Navia Found One Ortegas Scene All Too Relatable [Exclusive]

Lt. Ortegas isn't the first time Navia has played a pilot, having starred as Co-Pilot Eva Schafer on "New Amsterdam," and she shared that she had always wanted to try flying for herself, even taking an introductory flight around 15 years ago to see if she wanted to get her pilot's license (she did, but couldn't afford it on a working actor's budget). In getting to play Ortegas, however, she's making some of her pilot dreams come true, and noted that she's spoken to pilots at "Star Trek" conventions who "say that Ortegas gets it right," which is hugely validating. What's even better, however, is how her character might have an impact on the future of aviation as she investigates its past:

"To see little kids coming up to me, [saying] that they want to be pilots because of Ortegas, that has made me look into the history of female aviators. So right now, I'm reading a book called 'Fly Girls,' which I highly recommend, about the early days of aviation and in particular female aviators. It's so interesting that in playing the role, I am now becoming inspired by the history and by the women who came before me, and of course all the Star Trek actors who have been helmsmen and -women before me."

I grew up in a U.S. Air Force family and even did Air Force Junior ROTC in high school, and Ortegas is the first helmsman on a "Star Trek" show that really feels like a pilot in attitude and intensity. Sometimes a person is just perfect for a role, and the writing has helped by leaning into Navia's own experiences and strengths. Not only that, but seeing a Colombian-American woman be such a badass pilot is truly inspiring, as she follows in a long tradition of women in "Star Trek" who inspired real-life heroes to chase their dreams.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is available to stream on Paramount+.