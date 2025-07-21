Strange New Worlds Season 3 Finally Reveals That A Certain Pop Song Still Exists In The Star Trek Universe

The use of popular music from the late 20th century in "Star Trek" has always been a bit of a gamble, not least of all because it begs the question: Why did this particular song stand the test of time? It can also pull viewers out of the moment, creating a bit of cognitive dissonance as they suddenly find themselves hearing the sounds of the Beastie Boys or Wyclef Jean in the sci-fi world of "Star Trek." Other times, however, it can honestly be a lot of fun.

Case in point: In the wildly silly second episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3, "Wedding Bell Blues," we discover that a very well-known 1980s pop song has endured well into the 23rd century, and the whole Enterprise crew gets to have a blast dancing to it. And while its inclusion might make some audience members roll their eyes or groan, the song choice feels perfectly appropriate. Why? Because I can sincerely imagine it still being popular centuries from now.

Indeed, after dealing with the antics of a young member of the Q continuum (as played to perfection by Rhys Darby), a whole bunch of Starfleet officers boogie down to a song featured in both Marvel's "Moon Knight" and the wildly popular superhero TV satire "The Boys." That's right, I'm talking about Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go."