Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3's Big Villain Reveal Was 'Borrowed' From Fan Canon [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3, episode 2, "Wedding Bell Blues."

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3, episode 2 ("Wedding Bell Blues") brings back "The Original Series" character Trelane ("Our Flag Means Death" star Rhys Darby) from "TOS" season 1 episode "The Squire of Gothos." Originally played by William Campbell, Trelane presents himself as a dashing man who wears a Regency-era tailcoat and claims to be a general. In actuality, he's a mischievous child from a reality-bending alien species, and wields powers that resemble those of the time and energy-manipulating residents of the Q Continuum – such as the notorious "Star Trek: The Next Generation" wild card, Q (John de Lancie).

In "Wedding Bell Blues," Trelane exhibits the same powerful but immature traits. He imposes himself on the lovelorn Spock (Ethan Peck, who told /Film how his version differs from Leonard Nimoy) like a roguish genie, force-rebooting the science officer's recently-ended romance with Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) into an impending wedding and inserting himself in the story as a pushy wedding planner. This time, however, we get a confirmation about the Trelane-Q connection that fans have been wondering about for quite some time now: In the end of the episode, Trelane's father comes calling in the shape of a light orb ... voiced by none other than de Lancie.

A throwaway joke in the "Strange New Worlds" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks" crossover episode "Those Old Scientists" (season 2, episode 7) already toyed with Trelane's connection to the Q Continuum. Now, the show confirms his status as a Q beyond a shadow of doubt. In an exclusive interview with /Film's Jacob Hall, "Strange New Worlds" showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers describe the process that led to this decision.