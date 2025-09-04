25 Best Horror Movies Like The Conjuring You Need Watch

James Wan's "The Conjuring" sinks its teeth in and turns out to be the best kind of fun. The type where you need a change of underwear after seeing the Warrens toil to help the Perron family deal with all the paranormal terror and turbulence in their new home. Random interesting fact: when I watched "The Conjuring" for the first time in the cinema, its scariest scene (the hide-and-clap game) caused two elderly ladies to fling their popcorn up in the air and scream their lungs out until they both laughed. What a time!

The 2013 spooktacular film kickstarted an entire universe of sequels and spin-offs, but not all of them capture the old-school creepy confidence of the O.G. The good news is there are many other frightening flicks to choose from to create the perfect double, triple, or quadruple feature. So, if you're looking to find the best horror movies just like "The Conjuring," here's your personal curated watchlist. You're welcome.