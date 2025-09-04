25 Best Horror Movies Like The Conjuring You Need Watch
James Wan's "The Conjuring" sinks its teeth in and turns out to be the best kind of fun. The type where you need a change of underwear after seeing the Warrens toil to help the Perron family deal with all the paranormal terror and turbulence in their new home. Random interesting fact: when I watched "The Conjuring" for the first time in the cinema, its scariest scene (the hide-and-clap game) caused two elderly ladies to fling their popcorn up in the air and scream their lungs out until they both laughed. What a time!
The 2013 spooktacular film kickstarted an entire universe of sequels and spin-offs, but not all of them capture the old-school creepy confidence of the O.G. The good news is there are many other frightening flicks to choose from to create the perfect double, triple, or quadruple feature. So, if you're looking to find the best horror movies just like "The Conjuring," here's your personal curated watchlist. You're welcome.
Sinister
One of the most defining characteristics of "The Conjuring" is its foreboding atmosphere. Throughout the entire film, you sense the dread, subliminally knowing that evil is always there, lurking in the shadows and watching and waiting. Even if you can't see it, you feel it. Scott Derrickson's "Sinister" possesses a similar spine-tingling quality.
"Sinister" turns out to be one of the scariest movies made, as viewers watch true crime writer Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke) travel down the wormhole after moving into a house with a controversial past and discovering a box of snuff films. Ellison can't stop himself from watching and investigating the videos, as everyone and their grandmother can see that his inability to walk away is going to turn out bad for him and his loved ones. Like the Perron family in "The Conjuring," when Ellison reaches the point that he knows he needs to get away, he grabs his family and hightails it out the house. But it's too late, because evil follows them. Also, "Sinister" ends on a more — ahem — sinister note than "The Conjuring."
The Exorcist
In the third act of "The Conjuring," Lili Taylor's Carolyn Perron gets possessed by the spirit of Bathsheba Sherman. Carolyn is tied down to a chair as an exorcism is conducted by Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson). The scene unsettles, especially as the spirit speaks through Carolyn, and the chair flips upside down and levitates to the ceiling. Freaky stuff here.
Well, this possession scene, and countless other horror movies, owe a debt of gratitude to William Friedkin's "The Exorcist." In this harrowing tale, the young Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) is possessed by the demon Pazuzu. The nefarious entity curses, vomits green goo, spins Regan's neck around, and even causes her to walk like a spider down the stairs. It isn't too difficult to see how the unnerving influence of the demon from "The Exorcist" finds its way into "The Conjuring." Sure, Bathsheba has her own shtick, but it's clear that Pazuzu remains the trailblazer for all his hellion buddies.
Insidious
"Insidious" shares more in common with "The Conjuring" than the fact both films had James Wan behind the camera and star Patrick Wilson. They're brooding motion pictures where the sinister sound design plays as much of a presence as the spooky practical effects. As an audience member, it isn't only what you see that shocks you, but the ominous noises that alert you that something bad is about to go down.
"Insidious" follows married couple Josh (Wilson) and Renai Lambert (Rose Byrne) whose son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) enters a mysterious comatose state. Before too long, they figure out that Dalton is capable of astral travel and ventured too far out into a dangerous realm of malevolent spirits; now, he's stuck there. The answer to getting him back lies in the family's past, but once you go into the astral plane, what follows you back? Much like "The Conjuring," "Insidious" sparked a franchise with a series of movies.
Hereditary
The big twist in "The Conjuring" revolves around the revelation that Bathsheba Sherman sacrificed her baby to Satan and cursed anyone who dared to live in the farmhouse thereafter. Since then, that poor home is more doomed than a modern-day Manchester United fan hoping for their team to get back to their glory days.
Ari Aster's "Hereditary" also tackles the topic of curses — albeit generational ones. In this film, Annie Graham's (Toni Collette) life falls to pieces after the death of her mother. Disturbing events tear Annie's home apart, affecting her marriage, children, and herself, as she starts to uncover more about her mother's secretive life and opens the door to a level of evil she never imagined.
Look, it also needs to be stated explicitly: "The Conjuring" looks like a Disney movie next to "Hereditary." The film features visceral and horrifying scenes that stay with you long after the credits roll — the ending of "Hereditary" still lives rent-free in my mind.
Paranormal Activity
Oren Peli's "Paranormal Activity" — the most profitable horror film of all time – can best be described as "The Blair Witch Project" but with demons. The found-footage film tracks Katie (Katie Featherston) and Micah (Micah Sloat) as they move in together. Katie claims that a demon has followed her around since she was a child, so Micah sets up a camera to catch this pesky entity in the act at night. Well, let's say it's the worst idea that Micah has ever had. Even after being warned to call in a demonologist instead of trying to communicate with the demon directly, Micah and Katie don't listen — and Captain Howdy's cousin has the time of his life here.
Akin to "The Conjuring," "Paranormal Activity" centers around an evil spirit wreaking havoc on a family home and tormenting everyone. The only difference here is that Katie and Micah don't heed the advice to seek professional help; instead, they anger the demon further with their actions. Absolute goofballs.
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
In "The Conjuring," the topic of people who suspect the legitimacy of demonic possessions is briefly raised. It's actually something that followed the real-life Warrens around for most of their lives, as many people questioned the accuracy of their claims and work. Whether the Warrens were heroes or charlatans, though, is a conversation for another day.
Scott Derrickson's "The Exorcism of Emily Rose" asks the question: what are the legalities if someone dies during an exorcism? That's what happens to Father Richard Moore (Tom Wilkinson) after he's accused of negligence after the exorcism of Emily Rose (Jennifer Carpenter) results in the woman's death. The story plays out in the courtroom, as flashbacks reveal what happened on that fateful day. Unlike in "Suits," though, Mike Ross doesn't appear with a deus ex machina to throw at the judge and change the course of the case. Instead, "The Exorcism of Emily Rose," which is loosely based on a true story, offers more intelligent ponderings about religious beliefs and the legal system.
Lights Out
Any good horror movie worth its salt knows how to utilize darkness and jump scares to masterful effect. The same can be said about David F. Sandberg's "Lights Out," as it uses the monster in the darkness concept to thrill viewers. The story sees Rebecca (Teresa Palmer) attempt to protect her younger half-brother, Martin (Gabriel Bateman), from a wicked entity that can only hurt you in the darkness — and it has it out for them in particular. Yeah, you can try to leave the lights on all the time to be safe, but this spook knows how to pull some serious tricks.
It's no different from "The Conjuring" here, as darkness also becomes Bathsheba's ally (to paraphrase Tom Hardy's Bane from "The Dark Knight Rises"). Of course, the perfect example of this occurs in the hide-and-clap scene, as Carolyn Perron explores the noises in the basement. All of a sudden, everything goes dark, so she lights a match, then a pair of hands appear behind her and clap.
The Shining
We can debate if Stanley Kubrick's version of "The Shining" is better than Stephen King's novel all we want, but the truth is the book is superior, so just accept it. Regardless, this is one nightmarish psychological horror that chills you to the bone, especially as you watch Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) succumb to the hauntings of the Overlook Hotel and go after his family. The evil takes over, gripping him in its depravity and encouraging him to do the unimaginable to his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and son, Danny (Danny Lloyd).
While "The Conjuring" doesn't have its "Here's Johnny" scene, the film also deals with hauntings and features a possessed parent turning on their children and husband. It's chilling to see the terror in the faces of Carolyn Perron's kids as they realize their mother is being controlled by something else. Yet, "The Conjuring" boasts a much happier outcome than the ending of "The Shining," which sees Jack turn into Frosty the Snowman.
Ouija
Sometimes, the best type of horror film is one that feels like a theme park ride. You want to feel the exhilaration of demonic spirits taking over a home, racing from room to room, and making everything go bump in the night. "The Conjuring" does this, as the Perron farmhouse becomes a playground for a naughty spirit to inhabit and freak everyone out. Stiles White's "Ouija" also lets demons loose after a group of silly teenagers decide to mess around with a Ouija board. What starts off as someone trying to communicate with the deceased turns into a life-changing event for everyone — and some don't make it out alive in the end.
The prequel, "Ouija: Origin of Evil," which is co-written and directed by the modern master of horror Mike Flanagan, is also worthy of your time. For many viewers, they consider it the superior film. Whichever way, if you're a fan of "The Conjuring," make sure to check out either of the "Ouija" films.
Poltergeist
If you thought the Perrons had it bad in their home in "The Conjuring," oh boy, they got nothing on the Freelings from Tobe Hooper's "Poltergeist." This poor family goes through the most as insidious apparitions want to get their grubby little ghost paws on the youngest child, Carol Anne (Heather O'Rourke). However, it isn't only Carol Anne who gets spooked, since her brother, Robbie (Oliver Robins), gets attacked by a clown doll and is almost eaten alive by a tree. Honestly, what did Robbie do to deserve such treatment, you silly spooks? What's more concerning is how a chilling true story inspired 1982's "Poltergeist," so this isn't just fiction.
The poltergeist party comes to town in "The Conjuring" as well, especially in terms of that ghastly Annabelle doll that should have stones put in her pockets and thrown into the Bermuda Triangle. Comedian Matt Rife is now the legal guardian of this heinous beast, so if his jokes start being funny now, we'll know for sure that Annabelle has found a new vessel to inhabit. Kidding. Maybe not.
The Babadook
Jennifer Kent's "The Babadook" could easily be a case explored by the Warrens in "The Conjuring." In this 2014 film, Amelia Vanek (Essie Davis) becomes worried after her six-year-old son, Sam (Noah Wiseman), starts to act strangely. Amelia's concern escalates after he asks her to read him a pop-up book called "Mister Babadook," which is about a monster who loves to wear a top hat and terrorize people. Uh, yeah, any parent has the right to freak out here. Sam believes the Babadook to be real, but his mother doesn't, even getting rid of the book — until ... Yeah, let's not get into spoiler territory.
"The Babadook" knows how to get under your skin and fester for a while. It's one of those rare horror movies that doesn't rely on a scare-a-minute tactic; instead, it's what Russ Fischer called "a wild emotional roller coaster" in /Film's review of "The Babadook." The film turned out to be one of the surprises of the year too, with Rotten Tomatoes acknowledging it was the best-reviewed horror movie of 2014.
Annabelle Comes Home
One of the undisputed stars of "The Conjuring" is the devil doll Annabelle. Even though she only appears briefly in this movie, the audience is left fascinated by her cameo and the possibility of exploring her origin story. Thankfully, someone had the bright idea to give Annabelle her own spin-off movie. After 2014's "Annabelle" cleaned up at the box office, it started its own mini franchise in "The Conjuring" Universe.
The second sequel, "Annabelle Comes Home," is the most similar to "The Conjuring," though. While the Warrens investigate a case, they leave babysitter Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman) in charge of their daughter, Judy (Mckenna Grace). All hell breaks loose when one of Mary Ellen's friends, Daniela Rios (Katie Sarife), unlocks the spirit of Annabelle, who subsequently brings out more of her demonic pals to play. The Warren house turns into fright night, as the entities run amok and terrorize everyone in sight. That being said, why on Earth would you store all these evil spirits in your own house? That seems daft, regardless of whatever explanation is provided here.
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
André Øvredal's "The Autopsy of Jane Doe" has one of the most unique premises out of all the movies on this list. The supernatural horror sees coroner Tommy Tilden (Brian Cox) and his son, Austin (Emile Hirsch), receive the body of a Jane Doe (Olwen Kelly) at the morgue. The circumstances surrounding her death remain mysterious, so Tommy and Austin conduct an extensive autopsy on the body. As they do, they're bewildered by their findings, then other strange occurrences begin to take place.
There's one word to describe "The Autopsy of Jane Does": suffocating. Even though its runtime doesn't touch the 90-minute mark, it grips a hold of the viewer's throat and never lets up for a second. By the time the movie ends, it feels like you have run a marathon, because you're so out of breath. Even Stephen King said this is the horror movie you shouldn't watch alone. It's a similar experience to watching "The Conjuring," which also amps up the anxiety in the audience.
Rosario
One of the newest but best horror movies like "The Conjuring" is 2025's "Rosario" from director Felipe Vargas. In it, Wall Street broker Rosario "Rose" Fuentes (Emeraude Toubia) receives a few missed calls from her grandmother Griselda (Constanza Gutierrez). Rose and her grandmother have a complicated past, so she doesn't answer. The calls continue until Rose learns that her grandmother has died. Rose goes to Griselda's apartment, waiting for an ambulance to pick up her grandmother's body, but a snowstorm prevents the vehicle from arriving. With nothing else to do to kill time, Rose snoops around and discovers a hidden room in Griselda's apartment that showcases her grandmother was involved in the Palo Mayombe religion and conducted generational rituals. Then the fun begins.
"Rosario" explores the topic of generational curses a little deeper than "The Conjuring" does. It's a taut and thoughtful film that uses horror as a metaphor for the real fears that Rose and her family often feel as immigrants. The scary scenes also feel extra scary, thanks to the utilization of realistic and impressive practical effects.
The Amityville Horror
No, this isn't about 2005's "The Amityville Horror," starring Ryan Reynolds and Melissa George, which is meh at best. Instead, this is about the 1979 version of the movie (based on Jay Anson's 1977 novel of the same name), featuring James Brolin and Margot Kidder in leading roles. The story is the same, though, as George (Brolin) and Kathy Lutz (Kidder) move into a haunted home, and they experience supernatural and unsettling experiences — to the point in which George goes all Jack Torrance on his family. While the film received mixed reviews at the time, can you really go wrong with Brolin and Kidder on screen together and delivering tense performances?
"The Amityville Horror" also has deep ties to "The Conjuring," as the real-life Warrens investigated the house in the '70s and proclaimed it to be cursed. "The Conjuring 2" sees the Warrens visit the Amityville house, and this is where Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) spots Valak for the first time doing her audition for "Sister Act."
The Others
Alejandro Amenábar's "The Others" catches you off guard the first time you watch it. Set in 1945, you meet Grace Stewart (Nicole Kidman), who looks after her two young children — both of whom are extremely sensitive to light and need to be shielded from it. As the story unfolds, Grace experiences paranormal activity in her home, which she attempts to dismiss as nonsense initially. The events turn weirder and weirder, though, as Grace grows even more frightened by what's happening to her and her children.
The big twist lands so well in this film that you'll want to immediately rewatch it to see all the signs you missed along the way. At its core, however, "The Others" is a haunting story — just not in the traditional mold, nor how mainstream movies usually portray it. "The Conjuring" may not have the delicious sleight-of-hand trick that this film has, but they're both still stories about ghosts at the end of the day.
Dead Silence
James Wan's "Dead Silence" was a critical and commercial flop, but it has become something of a cult classic in the years since its 2007 release. It also proves that Wan loves creepy dolls. Look at the evidence: Billy the Puppet from "Saw," Annabelle from "The Conjuring," and Billy from "Dead Silence."
In this film, Jamie Ashen (Ryan Kwanten) returns home to find his wife dead after she received a ventriloquist doll named Billy. This leads Jamie on a mission back to his hometown where he learns all about the legend of Mary Shaw (Judith Roberts) and how she ties into his family's history. "Dead Silence" is an absolutely bonkers ghost story, but in the best way possible, as the audience laps up every morsel of information about Mary Shaw and why these mysterious dolls feature in the film. Look, don't think about the plot mechanics too much or this may fall apart at the seams, but enjoy the movie for what it is: entertaining.
The Haunting
Based on Shirley Jackson's "The Haunting of Hill House," Jan de Bont's "The Haunting" is a stereotypical '90s horror movie. In other words, the story is so-so, loosely connecting the events to form some semblance of narrative cohesion, but the scares are so scrumptiously over the top in their design that you can't help but have a great time with the film. Simply put: "The Haunting" is a visual delight. It's nonstop excitement as you watch the volunteers for an insomnia study get spooked out of their boots in this haunted manor. Plus, it also features an all-star cast, including the likes of Lili Taylor, Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Owen Wilson.
Naturally, the biggest connection between "The Haunting" and "The Conjuring" is how they're both stories about hauntings and feature Taylor's talents. In addition to this, they value the amusement park effect that horror movies can have on the audience. Both these films feel like rides that you can't wait to get on and experience over and over again.
Late Night with the Devil
It's no secret that the Warrens documented their investigations through video, as shown in "The Conjuring." For those watching the footage after a controversial incident, you receive a secondhand thrill. It almost feels illegal to see something like this, but like a car crash, you can't look away from the disturbing events.
That's what it's like to watch Colin and Cameron Cairnes' "Late Night with the Devil." While not based on a true story, the film could fool anyone, as it blends found footage and documentary filmmaking styles in its approach. In fact, "Late Night with the Devil" does enough to restore your faith in found footage horror movies as a whole.
Taking place in 1977, late-night talk show host Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian) figures out a way to boost his ratings. So, what does he do? He invites a possessed girl onto the show — and it's fireworks! The film breathes a fresh and innovative perspective into the possession horror subgenre, delivering a warped and shocking ending that still has "Late Night with the Devil" fans talking about it years later.
Oculus
When it comes to Mike Flanagan's best horror films and TV shows, it's difficult to rank his projects, because they're all so good. A lot of people tend to overlook 2013's "Oculus," though — and they shouldn't. Much like Flanagan's other works, this film turns out to be a poignant exploration of trauma through the lens of horror. In this story, which takes place across two different timelines, siblings Kaylie (Annalise Basso/Karen Gillan) and Tim Russell (Garrett Ryan Ewald/Brenton Thwaites) deal with a supernatural mirror that specializes in hallucinations and makes everyone lose their minds. The big question is, should Kaylie and Tim have left the mirror in the past rather than go down the rabbit hole to find answers?
As is the case with Flanagan's work, he doesn't dish out cheap tricks to rattle the audience. Instead, he gets to the heart of the matter, touching the real fears that reside inside us all. In fact, one wonders how he might handle a "Conjuring" movie if he was ever given the opportunity. He's certainly got a knack for stories featuring cursed items.
Talk to Me
Seriously, what is it with teens and playing with ghosts? Aren't there enough Xbox games in this world?! In Danny and Michael Philippou's "Talk to Me," Australian teens summon some of the angriest ghosts we have seen in cinema yet. Then again, what did anyone expect when they used a severed hand to communicate with these otherworldly entities? It was only bound to end in tears or middle fingers.
If you like supernatural scares, a film like "Talk to Me" tickles the same spot as "The Conjuring." What's most impressive about the former is how the filmmakers managed to create such a visceral experience with a paltry $4 million budget. There aren't a ton of special effects in the film, but the Phillippous use what they have at their disposal and master the art of creeping you out with a scintillating score produced by Cornel Wilczek. It's no surprise that after the film turned a $92 million at the global box office that sequels have been optioned.
It Follows
"The Conjuring" proves that running away from a haunted house doesn't exactly ensure that you'll rid yourself of an evil spirit. Sometimes, these rascals follow you wherever you go. This is a concept that David Robert Mitchell plays with in 2014's "It Follows," albeit in a different manner.
Maika Monroe's Jay Height sleeps with her boyfriend, Hugh (Jake Weary). What happens afterward drops a jaw, as Hugh reveals that through intercourse, he's passed on a curse to her. Until she sleeps with someone else, a sinister entity, which only she can see, will follow her around. Some people have referred to "It Follows" as a clever metaphor for STDs, because of how someone gets "possessed," but it's more than that. Instead of scaring you with what's in the shadows, it puts the dread right in front of you. Seeing someone walking toward you is enough to give you a serious fright. And it's for this reason that "It Follows" is one of the scariest horror films in years.
The Ring
Who doesn't love a good urban legend? Everyone's heard of some good ones, but Gore Verbinski's "The Ring" throws another hair-raising option into the mix: if you watch a cursed video tape, you will die after seven days. And no, it isn't a copy of "Movie 43" that's on offer, because watching that will cause you to drop dead on the spot.
A remake of Hideo Nakata's classic film from 1998, which is actually based on the novel by Koji Suzuki, "The Ring" follows investigative journalist Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts) who watches the tape and realizes she's in big trouble. Rachel, though, doesn't wallow in her misery, as she investigates the tape further to get to the bottom of this ghoulish mystery. Similar to "The Conjuring," "The Ring" waves together spellbinding lore that you want to find out more about. Unsurprisingly, it received a few sequels, but to be brutally honest, they're nowhere near as good as the original. Suffice to say, Gore Verbinski's "The Ring" is a horror masterpiece.
Girl on the Third Floor
CM Punk is renowned for clobberin' time in the ring and being one of the best wrestlers who appeared in comic book movies and TV shows, but the man born Phil Brooks shows off his horror chops in Travis Stevens' "Girl on the Third Floor." Punk plays Don Koch, who's determined to fix up an old derelict home for him, his wife, their unborn baby, and dog to live in.
It doesn't take long for the neighborhood to spill the beans about the house's secrets to Don. But what's a man to do in this economy? You learn to deal with the ghosts, that's what, because house prices are out of control! Jokes aside, Don learns the hard way that this house is bad news, noticing eerie happenings, such as black sludge oozing from the walls.
"Girl on the Third Floor" gets rowdy in the third act, with some scenes that might leave the average viewer feeling a little green around the gills. That being said, it's a tidy and underrated independent horror film that should be a treat for fans of "The Conjuring."
House on Haunted Hill
Combine "Knives Out" with "The Conjuring" and you'll get William Castle's "House on Haunted Hill." The late great Vincent Price stars as millionaire Frederick Loren, who invites a group of people to a haunted house event. There's a catch, though: no one is allowed to leave. In return, for staying (or surviving) the night, they'll each receive $10,000. Expectedly, the house features a plethora of tricks and treats to petrify the guests, making them wonder if the $10,000 is worth the lifetime of trauma and nightmares to follow.
Even though "House on Haunted Hill" delivers on the horror element, the story itself turns out to be equally as compelling. There are many secrets and agendas, especially between Frederick and his wife, Annabelle (Carol Ohmart), leading you to wonder who's hiding what here. The 1999 remake of "House on the Haunted Hill" is also perfect for Halloween viewing, but the 1959 original remains the supreme version.