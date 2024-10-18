James Wan's Follow-Up To Saw Was A Critical And Commercial Flop That's Now Beloved

James Wan certainly wasn't resting on his laurels in the wake of the massive success of "Saw"; as evidence, although there is a three-year gap between "Saw" and "Dead Silence," Wan also helmed the gritty Kevin Bacon-starring thriller "Death Sentence," which came out later in 2007. One would think that demonstrating his considerable range as a filmmaker by releasing two very different movies in the same calendar year would've been enough to cement Wan as a new Hollywood staple, yet some unfortunate (and unfair) common criticisms arose that nearly derailed Wan's career. For one thing, both "Dead Silence" and "Death Sentence" are unabashed genre films, utilizing the tropes and trappings of supernatural horror and action thriller, respectively, and mainstream critics tend to bristle at such violent genres to begin with, especially back during the '00s. For another, the way that the producers of "Saw" capitalized on that film's success by immediately launching a franchise ("Saw II" was ready for theaters in October of 2005) meant that some critics uncharitably believed that "Dead Silence" was merely Wan and Whannell's attempt to kickstart another IP cash cow; Scott Tobias' review for the AV Club said as much.

Wan did indeed have an agenda when making "Dead Silence," but it didn't involve trying to replicate the success of "Saw" in any way. As a matter of fact, for Wan, it was all about seeking to get as far away from "Saw" and "torture porn" as possible. As the filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023:

"Well, 'Dead Silence,' my second movie and first studio film, was really me responding to the reaction that 'Saw' was getting, meaning that people were harping on the torture aspect of 'Saw.' So I made a very conscious decision to move away from that style of film and into something that was more of a haunted house, ghost story, which is a genre I love. But, of course, 'Saw' made such a strong impression that it carried into 'Dead Silence.' A lot of people were expecting something similar to 'Saw,' but it wasn't. Ultimately, it didn't do that well, financially, and at the time, people didn't really like it."

Wan wasn't kidding about the financial disappointment of "Dead Silence"; it was made for $20 million, and its worldwide gross just barely passed that. In addition to the film's dismal performance at the box office, there also existed some contention behind the scenes; Leigh Whannell, at least, has been vocal in the past about the way Universal meddled with the film, and such pressures must've also fallen on Wan's shoulders.