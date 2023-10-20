Dead Silence Ending Explained: Now Who's The Dummy?

With no sign of forced entry into their apartment, Jamie is suspected of murdering Lisa and arrested by the police. Of course, there's no substantial evidence tying him to the crime, either, so he's allowed to go free.

Not long after, while spending the night in a hotel room, Jamie has visions of Bill moving about freely on his own, along with an elderly woman with decaying skin. He soon discovers the doll was created by Mary Shaw (Judith Roberts), a long-dead ventriloquist who used to live in his hometown of Raven's Fair. So, naturally, Jamie goes investigating, with the skeptical Jim Lipton (Donnie Wahlberg, the brother of world-renowned hamburger salesman Mark Wahlberg) — a detective who believes Jamie killed Lisa and covered it up — hot on his tail.

Arriving at Raven's Fair, Jamie meets up with his estranged father Edward (Bob Gunton), who now uses a wheelchair and remains as cold and distant from Jamie as ever, despite being married to a far younger woman named Ella (Amber Valletta) who waits on him hand and foot. Jamie finally gets the answers he's looking for from Henry Walker (Michael Fairman), the town mortician. As Henry explains, Mary Shaw was accused of killing a boy who interrupted one of her ventriloquist doll performances, which led to her being lynched by the boy's family.

Per her dying wish, Mary's corpse is turned into a puppet (as you do!) and buried with her dolls, allowing her to return from the grave as a vengeful spirit who tears out the tongues of anyone who screams upon looking at her. It would appear that someone has disturbed Mary's resting place, putting her back on the warpath ... and Jamie right in the line of fire.