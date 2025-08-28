One New Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Character Keeps On Stealing The Show

One of the things that makes updating the original "Star Trek" series characters so challenging is that they have become cultural touchstones for many, and have been referenced and spoofed to high heaven since the series debuted in 1966. The folks behind "Strange New Worlds" are clearly aware of the long history of the characters in pop culture and even did a great meta-commentary episode where the show's Kirk, Paul Wesley, got to channel his inner William Shatner and really go for the Canadian actor's trademark stilted dialogue, mimicking the original Captain James T. Kirk. With Scotty, however, Quinn is playing things a little softer, with a younger version of the character made famous by James Doohan that doesn't drink much and seems pretty bright-eyed and innocent, a far cry from the more grizzled and sarcastic man he will one day become.

While the other younger versions of legacy characters have all been given their own little tweaks because they would be different without the time and experience of their "Original Series" counterparts, Scotty is probably the most different, but it works brilliantly. Both Quinn and Doohan play exasperation the same way, and you can see glimpses of how hard years in Starfleet will wear down the bright young officer. He's still just working under the command of Lieutenant Pelia (Carol Kane), the current chief of engineering, but he'll be in charge of maintaining the ship before he knows it, with all of the stress that comes with it. But for now he's still an adorable young officer trying to hang with the already experienced crew of the Enterprise, and he's perfect.