Carol Kane's Star Trek Costume Made Starfleet History In One Small Way

"Star Trek" fans have seen quite a few new uniforms on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," including standard and dress uniforms for the crew of the Enterprise and live-action versions of the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" uniforms, but one character's uniform offered something totally unique to the franchise. A new Chief Engineer of the U.S.S. Enterprise joined the crew in season 2 of "Strange New Worlds," played by comedy legend (and "Star Trek" rookie!) Carol Kane, and she was given a new accessory for her uniform that made Starfleet history.

While joining host Wil Wheaton on "The Ready Room," a web series that dives into the world of "Star Trek" and provides interviews and behind-the-scenes peeks, Kane shared that she was lucky enough to be the recipient of a unique item for her Starfleet uniform. Kane's character, Commander Pelia, is a Lanthanite who has lived for centuries, even hiding out on Earth for a number of years while pretending to be human, so it makes sense that she might have picked up some fashion preferences along the way. The character is as quirky as Kane's fans might expect, and her fun Federation-approved fashion item is perfectly on-point for Pelia.