Carol Kane Was A Total Star Trek Rookie Before Strange New Worlds Season 2

Carol Kane is a film and television legend, and that means she hasn't always had the time to watch TV or movies herself. The actor recently joined the cast of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," connecting with the crew of the Enterprise as the new chief engineer after the tragic death of Hemmer (Bruce Horak) in season 1.

In season 2 of "Strange New Worlds," Kane plays Pelia, a kleptomaniac Lanthanite with a sunny disposition and a unique accent. The Lanthanites are apparently extremely long-lived and pass as human in almost every way except for their longevity, and they've hidden among humans on Earth for centuries. A Lanthanite who's been in Starfleet for many years would probably have extensive knowledge of the Federation and Starfleet history, but that aspect proved to be a bit of a challenge for Kane. In a recent interview with Variety, Kane revealed she has actually never seen a single episode of "Star Trek." She hasn't seen any of the movies, either, making her a total "Trek" newbie, but she was willing to jump in and take the plunge, to all of our benefits.

It must be challenging to learn all of the necessary "Star Trek" lore before starring in its newest live-action series, but for an acting veteran like Kane, that's just another day at work.