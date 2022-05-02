The Strange New Worlds Cast Tells Us How To Star Trek

Everyone on the bridge of a starship has a role, and every station serves a purpose. The role of a Starfleet officer is to do their duty to the best of their ability. The role of an actor is to look like they're doing their duty to the best of their ability.

For Navia, who has to literally pilot the Enterprise out of intense situations, making her look like the master of the ship's controls was a vital part of her job. She knows what each and every button does. In fact, her steadfastness garnered her a reputation among the staff, crew, and even Paramount+:

"I took it super seriously from the start. Word got around to everybody, including Paramount+ publicity, that Melissa is serious about this. Like I was having Zoom calls about the way that the engines work, the way the ship is built. So I have my way to go to warp, to go to impulse. Then there'd be times when I'm like doing evasive maneuvers where it's not necessarily playing on my screen. So I would have the graphics guys just build that for me. And they'd be like, 'Well, it's probably not going to play in the shot.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, but it plays on my face.' And so the way I look at it is that at any point, if we're looking at it like 'This is all just set,' then we might as well all go home. So for me, like when I sit down there, like I become super dorky, super serious. I am flying a starship. Sometimes I'll miss lines and people be like, 'What happened?' I was like, 'Guys, I'm flying the ship. I'm just very focused.'"

Meanwhile, Gooding admits that she doesn't have the attention to detail that Navia showcases, but she knows where the really important buttons are located:

"Melissa's like an A+ student when it comes to what's going on. Me, I know where red alert is. Everything else is sort of up to me. That's the fun thing about being in a prequel. We sort of build canon every day and sometimes it changes a little bit. But no, I have an idea of like what certain things could be. But I pray that there are no super fans checking in. Making sure that I don't do the same thing twice, because I rarely ever do. I'm so fascinated by everything that's going on. There are too many buttons not to push everything at least once. So I try to get my hands everywhere."

If Navia is the A+ student and Gooding a solid "B," we'll leave you to grade Chong, who isn't shy about admitting console button continuity is not her priority: