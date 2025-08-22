The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The A-Team Series

It's been nearly 40 years since NBC canceled "The A-Team" in the middle of a season, but people still remember the action adventure series. Whether it's the theme song, the cartoonish violence, or the catchphrases, it's still part of the pop culture zeitgeist, and it's regarded as one of the best shows of the 1980s. Although many viewers throughout the 2000s wanted a revival of the show, the TV series itself has never gotten a small screen revival.

Instead, we got a feature film in 2010 starring an updated A-Team, with the characters being veterans of the Iraq War instead of veterans of Vietnam. The film underperformed at the box office, however, and they never made a sequel. Unlike "21 Jump Street," a franchise where the later movies have now long-since overshadowed the TV show for most younger viewers, when people of all ages today think of "The A-Team," they're still almost certainly thinking of the show.

So what have the cast members been up to since the show's been off the air? Unfortunately, some of the cast have left us already, including George Peppard, who played John "Hannibal" Smith. Peppard died of pneumonia in 1994 at 65 years old. Meanwhile, Lance Legault, who played recurring villain Col. Roderick Decker, died in 2012 from heart failure at age 75. Most of the other major cast members are still alive, however, so let's see what they've been up to since "The A-Team" came to an end.