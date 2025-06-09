John Candy's Penultimate Film Was A Western Flop With A 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

The premise of "Wagons East!" is cute: It's the 1860s and a group of settlers has finally made a home in California after a dangerous trek across the continent. They quickly find, though, that they are definitely not cut out for frontier living and make the wise decision to return to St. Louis. They then hire a guide named James Harlow (Candy) and point their wagons east. Harlow, however, is a hopeless alcoholic and he keeps leading the wagon train accidentally astray. It eventually comes to light that Harlow also led the ill-fated Donner Party, and he drops out of the wagon train.

"Wagons East!" is structured as a slapstick anti-Western, declaring that the Old West is terrible and that it would have been better if settlers had stayed in New York. It won't surprise you to learn that the film's screenwriter, Matthew Carlson, wrote "Wagons East!" after moving from New York to Los Angeles and becoming disillusioned with L.A.'s broken promises of fame (a phenomenon alluded to in the film's Washington Post review).

The script had to be re-written during production to accommodate Candy's death, and some of Harlow's scenes were completed with CGI or body doubles. Although "Wagons East!" was the last film Candy ever shot, it was actually the second-to-last of his films to be released in theaters. His final movie, Michael Moore's satirical comedy "Canadian Bacon," was filmed in 1993 but didn't hit the big screen until 1995.

It should also be recalled that Candy was in debt at the time of "Wagons East!." In 1991, Candy, Bruce McNall, and Wayne Gretzky banded together to purchase the Toronto Argonauts, a Canadian football team. The team did well enough, but Candy still owed $1 million as a minority stakeholder. "Wagons East!" was a contract gig for Candy and nothing more. It would have paid off his football debt.

The studio behind the film, Carolco, received an insurance payout upon Candy's death of over $15 million. It was the only way to earn anything back for the horrid dud. As Ebert noted in his review, it was a sad way to end Candy's career.