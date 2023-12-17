A Regular Star Trek Guest Actor Played A Very Different Role On The A-Team

Lieutenant Reginald Barclay was an outlier among "Star Trek" characters. First appearing in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Hollow Pursuits" (April 30, 1990), Barclay was a timid fellow, unable to converse with his co-workers and always late for his shifts in engineering. He was occasionally able to offer unique and helpful insights to engineering problems, but no one liked working with him because he was so awkward. Barclay found solace on the Enterprise's holodeck, where he recreated holographic versions of his co-workers that he could dominate or romance without consequences. When Counselor Troi (Marina Sirtis) discovered Barclay's proclivities — including a sexualized holographic recreation of herself — she informed the lieutenant that he might have some deep-seated issues that they weren't addressing in his therapy.

Barclay was an outlier because he wasn't bushy-tailed and capable all the time. Most characters on "Star Trek" have an impressive set of starship-operation skills or a staggering amount of intelligence; the senior staff on a Starfleet vessel will necessarily have to be populated by the organization's best and brightest. Barclay was ... not that. He was, not to put too fine a point on it, a mediocre officer. He offered a new and valuable perspective on "Star Trek" that allowed many Trekkies to relate to the show on a new level. If a Trekkie were to suddenly be whisked into Starfleet in the 23rd century, we would likely be more like Barclay than any of the other characters.

Barclay appeared in five episodes of "Next Generation," in the film "Star Trek: First Contact," and in six episodes of "Star Trek: Voyager." He was played by actor Dwight Schultz. Fans of the 1983 series "The A-Team" will hasten to point out that Schultz also played the crazed pilot H.M. "Howling Mad" Murdock.