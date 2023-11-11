Why NBC Suddenly Canceled The A-Team In The Middle Of A Season

America had just crawled out from under its Vietnam hangover when Stephen J. Cannell's "The A-Team" blasted its way into the country's living rooms on January 23, 1983. NBC did not have high expectations for the show, but when the second episode — which aired after Super Bowl XVII (the one where Washington's John Riggins rushed with shocking impunity against Miami's defense) — scored sky-high ratings, the network realized it had a hit on its hands.

It was the right show for a weird moment in American history. The country had gone gung-ho. We were at the advent of the '80s action hero era, and everyone was flocking to bloody, high-caliber entertainments starring the likes of Charles Bronson, Chuck Norris, and Sylvester Stallone. Meanwhile, the pulpy adventures of Don Pendleton's Mack Bolan were flying off drug store bookshelves. There was an acute interest in vigilante justice, but people were also looking to exorcise the demons of a failed conflict. "The A-Team" hooked viewers with the premise of an Army unit that, as we were told at the outset of every episode, was convicted of a crime they didn't commit. Essentially, they were being hunted by a country that did them dirty in a war no rational person wanted to fight, so we cheered them on as they rambled from town to town and helped the powerless fight back against their local oppressors.

We enjoyed the familiar, occasionally contentious interplay between the savvy Lieutenant Hannibal Smith (George Peppard), Lieutenant "Faceman" Peck (Dirk Benedict), Sergeant B.A. Baracus (Mr. T), and pilot H.M. "Howling Mad" Murdock (Dwight Schultz). And, perhaps most importantly for the era, we loved their use of various firearms.

The show was a smash, but when America's interests shifted, it died quickly. How did this happen?