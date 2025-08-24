10 Best Wendell Pierce Movies And TV Shows Ranked
A Juilliard-trained actor, Wendell Pierce has become a mainstay of both stage and screen. Television audiences recognize him as the overworked but sarcastic Detective William "Bunk" Moreland from "The Wire," or as the powerful attorney but even better father Robert Zane from "Suits." While the majority of Pierce's most notable roles occur on the TV side of the business, he's also successfully ventured into film, building up an eye-opening and ever-growing list of IMDb credits. Arguably, two of his more high-profile film roles occur in comic book movies, as he plays Congressman Gary in "Thunderbolts*" and Perry White in "Superman."
A master of making the most of your on-screen time, Pierce utilizes whatever precious time his characters are afforded to make a significant impression in everything he's cast in and to serve the overall story. Resultantly, he's become a beloved and celebrated actor among audiences, filmmakers, and peers. In fact, a run-in with Wendell Pierce changed the course of Anthony Mackie's acting career for the better. So, if you're a fan of Mackie — especially his work as Sam Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and John Doe in "Twisted Metal" — send a fruit basket to Pierce as a way of saying thank you for inspiring Mackie back in the day.
With the formalities out of the way, let's dive right in and explore the 10 best Wendell Pierce movies and TV shows. These picks are based both on the quality of the productions and Pierce's presence in them.
10. The Odd Couple
Neil Simon's classic 1960s play inspired a decades-spanning franchise, including a reboot sitcom of "The Odd Couple" starring "Friends" star Matthew Perry. In the 2015 version of the story, Perry plays the easygoing but disorganized sports talk show host Oscar Madison, while Thomas Lennon ("Reno 911!") portrays the neurotic but super-tidy photographer Felix Unger. After their wives leave them, Oscar and Felix move in together — and their differing (and sometimes incompatible) personalities produce comedy gold for the viewers.
In "The Odd Couple," Wendell Pierce plays the supporting role of Teddy, Oscar's friend and agent. Even though Oscar is often unfocused and/or unwilling to work, Teddy manages to twist his pal's arm and reel him into actually grabbing the opportunities in front of him, while still finding time to partake in the regular shenanigans and dropping wisecracking commentary. The show also provides Pierce with the chance to showcase that he's a supremely underrated but excellent comedic performer with terrific timing and cool chemistry with other seasoned sitcom stars.
While "The Odd Couple" received harsh to mixed reviews from both critics and fans upon arrival, it's a network sitcom that grew into its own as it progressed over time. Three seasons later, it established itself as a fine and funny addition to the franchise. Is it as iconic as what Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau did with the series? Of course not. However, it still boasts good times and good laughs, courtesy of a star-studded and talented cast.
9. Suits
Why do people love "Suits"? It's all about the drama! Each episode usually sees Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), and the gang hit roadblocks on major legal cases, but somehow, someway, a deus ex machina saves the day. Yeah, legal matters don't work this way — often taking years to resolve a minor dispute and people sending passive-aggressive messages to each other via attorneys (those billable hours are too sweet!) — but these characters make the show that more special. Oh, and lest we forget, there's also all the interpersonal and relationship drama between them.
In terms of standout "Suits" cast members, you can't look past Wendell Pierce, who features as high-powered attorney Robert Zane. A no-nonsense individual with a reputation to match, Robert commands respect from everyone, even if he's sometimes on the opposition bench. Also, he's the father of Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle). The pair have a complicated relationship, as Robert wants to help his daughter get ahead quicker, but she chooses to carve out her own path, which he eventually comes to respect. Further to this, Robert puts the fear of Odin into Mike, ensuring he knows what'll happen if he disappoints Rachel.
Although Pierce isn't part of the main cast, he turns up the excitement whenever he shows up in a storyline. Considering the aura farming that someone like Harvey does on the show, he's more than given a run for his money and charisma when Robert strolls into the picture.
8. Superman
James Gunn's "Superman" serves as a soft reboot of the DC Universe, introducing David Corenswet's Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane. In this film, viewers receive a little more time within the walls of the Daily Planet, watching as Clark Kent and Lois do their jobs as reporters and interact with their work colleagues. One of the most important people at the Planet is editor-in-chief, Perry White, played by Wendell Pierce in the movie.
Pierce's Perry blends the different versions of the character throughout the decades, showcasing a grumpy and tough (but fair) editor, while never hiding the fact that he despises Lex Luthor. According to what Pierce told Mojocore, the reason there's beef between Perry and Lex is that Lex had a relationship with Perry's wife in the comics, and there are disputed paternity issues, so there's real motivation to become a generational hater. "Superman" marks Pierce's second role in a DC movie and TV show, as he previously voiced Lex (ironically) in the "Harley Quinn" animated series.
Pierce's part in "Superman" isn't too big, but he plays his role well and leaves the audience eager to see more of the character in the future. Unquestionably, one of his standout moments is when he asks Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) how long the relationship between Superman and Lois has been going on for, indicating that he's far more aware of what's happening around him than he lets on. A real journalist has a nose for this stuff, right?
7. Ray Donovan
Playing authority figures is like bread and butter for Wendell Pierce at this point, and something he can do with both his eyes closed. In "Ray Donovan" — the Showtime crime drama about notorious fixer and troublemaker extraordinaire Ray Donovan (Liev Schreiber) — he portrays another law enforcement official in the form of parole officer Ronald Keith. However, Keith isn't a straight-laced Boy Scout who embodies the discipline of Judge Dredd and worships at the feet of the law. He has a mounting gambling problem, which Ray makes go away, just as long as he keeps Ray's father, Mickey (Jon Voight), in check and turns a blind eye here and there.
Describing the character to The Baltimore Sun, Pierce said it's a case of "a desperate man does desperate measures." Keith risks it all — his job and reputation — because he's fallen so far down the hole of gambling and sees no way out. This is something that Ray recognizes and exploits for his own purposes, especially since he needs someone to control Mickey.
Keith has a supporting role on "Ray Donovan," appearing throughout season 2, while also establishing himself as one of the more interesting characters. Much like everyone else on the show, he's a morally complex personality who finds himself in a pickle and chooses a problematic way out — even though he keeps repeating the same mistakes. In addition to this, Keith's exchanges with Mickey deliver some of the best moments of season 2.
6. Chicago P.D.
The "Chicago" franchise might very well be more interwoven and complex than the MCU or "Star Wars" — or at least it looks like it to any outsider. One of the crown jewels is "Chicago P.D." — a police procedural that focuses on the Chicago Police Department as they stop crime and maintain peace and order (to varying degrees of success).
Wendell Pierce appears in the fifth, sixth, and seventh seasons of the show, as he portrays Alderman Ray Price. It's a meaty and talked-about role among the fandom, as Pierce's character comes across as a genuine family man and by-the-book civil servant, but he also shows another side: one where he manipulates events and bends the rules of justice. Price considers running for mayor, but after his wife shoots and kills someone, he takes the proverbial bullet for her, sending him to prison and all but ending his political ambitions.
As with most of the characters he's played, Pierce adds layers to Price, demonstrating how hardly anyone can be seen as good or bad; there are many gray areas. On the show, Price was sentenced to seven years in prison, and many fans continue to do the math to see if there's a chance he may be freed and return to "Chicago P.D." at some point. That is, unless he did something silly, such as being found with a mobile phone in prison, which might have tacked on a few more years to his sentence.
5. Power Book III: Raising Kanan
"Power" expands beyond the main series, as "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" takes the action back to the '90s and follows the journey of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) as he enters the drug world. It's a prequel that fills in many blanks and expands on Kanan (and others) more than before.
In season 3 of the show, Wendell Pierce joins the cast as Ishmael "Snaps" Henry, a powerful drug lord who acts as a mentor for the young Kanan. Despite the nature of the business he's in, Snaps never freaks out nor loses his cool — he's calm under pressure and uses manipulation to get what he wants, demonstrating why he's survived for as long as he has.
For Pierce, the part of Snaps allows him to play a different type of character than he's normally cast as — and he excels at it. It's unsurprising, especially when you learn about his thought process and how he approaches the role of Snaps. "He doesn't see [his actions] as criminality," Pierce told The Knockturnal. "He sees it as a function of making a way out of no way. And that's a really interesting thing to explore for an actor, because that's about human behavior."
4. Selma
Ava DuVernay's 2014 film "Selma," which she took over from Lee Daniels, focuses on the historic 1965 voting rights marches, led by Martin Luther King Jr. (David Oyelowo). Yeah, there are some historical inaccuracies, which often happen in Hollywood depictions of real-life people and events, but DuVernay's film remains celebrated for its portrayal of an important milestone in American history. It also boasts an absolutely stacked cast, including Tessa Thompson, Tim Roth, Tom Wilkinson, Carmen Ejogo, Common, Cuba Gooding Jr., Oprah Winfrey, and Wendell Pierce (naturally, since this is a list about his best movies and TV shows).
In "Selma," Pierce takes on the role of Hosea Williams, a reverend and trusted associate of King. Much like in history, Williams plays a crucial role in King's movement and is seen as a real-life hero for his efforts. Pierce brings the same energy and importance to Williams in the film, though this is a film that focuses more on King. As a supporting character, however, Pierce does exactly what's required of him — and that's to elevate the greater story being told.
What's remarkable about Pierce's performance in "Selma" is that even in a movie that features the who's who of Hollywood, he finds a way to make himself stand out in the best possible way. Now that's what you call magnetism.
3. Burning Cane
Phillip Youmans' "Burning Cane" digs its claws into the audience. The 2019 drama follows the story of the widow Helen Wayne (Karen Kaia Livers), who struggles with staying committed to her faith and helping her troubled son Daniel (Dominique McClellan). The poignant film turns into a deep discussion about the wider implications of religion, exploring how many people hide behind it to justify their behaviors, while others believe blindly in all its promises.
In "Burning Cane," Wendell Pierce plays Reverend Tillman, an alcoholic pastor. While he portrays himself as a man of faith and a shepherd for his congregation, he also finds himself at an important crossroads in life. A complicated character, he serves as a prime example of toxic masculinity and how archaic belief systems entrench themselves in religious communities.
The character of Tillman is against type for Pierce, but he knocks it out of the park and delivers one of his best performances yet. He isn't a villain nor a hero, but a flawed man who refuses to see the hypocrisy inherent in him. "Burning Cane" received an astounding 91% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, bolstered by the cast's phenomenal performances and the emotionally resonant material. /Film's "Burning Cane" review refers to the film as "a hypnotic Southern fable that burns itself into your memory."
2. Jack Ryan
When it comes to sustaining the longevity of a television show, the storyline matters the most, but arguably, the second-most important quality is cast chemistry. The reason Prime Video's "Jack Ryan" series works as well as it does is because John Krasinski's Jack Ryan and Wendell Pierce's James Greer make you want to see more of them together. You can't get enough of this on-screen pair! Greer starts off as Ryan's boss, serving as a mentor in the CIA, before their relationship evolves from professional to friendship. Also, it helps that there's a general likability to Greer, who comes across as someone you would want to work with and get to know on a personal level.
In fact, the character of Greer has proven so popular that even though "Jack Ryan" ended after four seasons (and a movie), many viewers have wondered if there could be a chance for a Greer-centered spinoff series. According to Pierce, never say never. "As this CIA officer, I have no idea," Pierce told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I would hope that the impact of [season 4] is worthy enough for consideration of other incarnations of this story."
Without question, a major reason for Greer's success on screen comes down to Pierce's powerhouse performance. The late great James Earl Jones put in a fantastic shift as the character in the early "Jack Ryan" movies, but Pierce's iteration of Greer takes him to a whole different level of relevancy and substance in the story.
1. The Wire
When it comes to choosing the best Wendell Pierce movies and TV shows, how can anyone pick anything else besides "The Wire" as No. 1 here?! Not only is it the production in which Pierce's talents shine the brightest and brought him mainstream attention, but it's also one of the best HBO shows of all time — period. Maybe even the greatest series ever made, though some "Sopranos" and "Breaking Bad" fans might disagree.
"The Wire" takes a realistic approach in its depiction of the Baltimore drug trade, demonstrating how it's impossible to view the issue through a strictly black-and-white lens. The characters are complex and vulnerable, with various sociopolitical factors impacting the decisions they make. In "The Wire," Pierce plays Bunk Moreland — a crabby but capable detective who possesses quite the colorful vocabulary and quotable one-liners. Bunk is also Jimmy McNulty's (Dominic West) best friend, but even he isn't able to rein in his pal when he oversteps his boundaries as an officer of the law.
It isn't too difficult to see that the role of Bunk has shaped many of the characters Pierce has played since then. In fact, there's almost a little bit of Bunk in everything that the actor does to this day, and that's probably by design too. Fortunately, the role and the show still hold a special place in Pierce's heart. "What a wonderful, proud piece of television that I'm part of," he told Independent. "That series made my career." Yes, indeed.