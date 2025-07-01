Friends Star Matthew Perry Rebooted A Beloved Movie As A Failed Sitcom

After "Friends" wrapped up in 2004, the ensemble all had very different experiences. Matt LeBlanc fronted spin-off "Joey," which was cancelled after two seasons. Matthew Perry, however, initially stayed away from sitcoms, only returning to the format in 2013 with "Go On," and like his pre-"Friends" series, it lasted just one season. He then appeared in an episode of his former co-star Courteney Cox's show "Cougar Town" before once again trying his luck with the sitcom in 2015. This particular project was a reboot of "The Odd Couple," which had been revisited several times since the 1965 play of the same name debuted.

When Neil Simon wrote his stage comedy back in the mid-60s, he likely had no idea it would spawn what is one of the most deceptively sprawling franchises in TV and movie history. The play debuted on Broadway in 1965 and followed two incompatible roommates, Felix Ungar and Oscar Madison. The former was a fastidious neat freak and the latter was, well, a slob, leading to one of the most enduring fictional dynamics in history.

After the play proved successful and closed in 1967, mass audiences would have a chance to experience that very dynamic when Walter Matthau reprised the role of Oscar alongside Jack Lemmon as Felix in a 1968 "The Odd Couple" movie, which Simon adapted from his play with Gene Saks directing. Once again, the mismatched pair of Felix and Oscar proved popular, and the "Odd Couple" saga was officially established.

The 1970s would see the arrival of a TV series based on the concept with Tony Randall starring as Felix and Jack Klugman as Oscar. That ABC sitcom ran for five seasons from 1970 to 75, proving that this simple concept had widespread appeal. A Saturday morning cartoon followed, before a reboot of the sitcom arrived in the 1980s. In 1993, CBS aired the made-for-TV movie "The Odd Couple Together Again," which reunited Randall and Klugman. Hollywood even churned out a sequel to the 1968 movie with "The Odd Couple II," which saw Lemmon and Matthau back in the roles of Felix and Oscar, capitalizing on their "Grumpy Old Men" success.

Unfortunately, the late-90s sequel very much seemed to suggest that audiences had grown tired of the franchise, but by the time Perry came to the IP, he was hoping things had changed. They sort of had, but not really.