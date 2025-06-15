Before Friends, Matthew Perry Starred In A Sitcom That's Nearly Impossible To Watch Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've read Matthew Perry's memoir, "Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing," you'll know how important fame was to the young actor. Perry, who sadly passed away in 2023, wrote about how, prior to playing Chandler Bing in "Friends" and becoming a global megastar, fame seemed as though it would "change everything" for him. "I yearned for it more than any other person on the face of the planet," he wrote. "It was the only thing that would fix me. I was certain of it."

Though he would eventually get his wish and quickly find out that it wasn't quite the salve he expected, Perry spent years trying to attain fame and recognition. It didn't come quickly. The actor made his first on-screen appearance as a child in the TV series "240-Robert" back in 1979. But after moving to Los Angeles in the early '80s, he began pursuing acting in earnest, landing small roles on shows such as "Charles in Charge" and "Silver Spoons" before making his film debut in 1988's "A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon." Still, fame eluded him even after he was cast as a regular on the CBS sitcom "Sydney" in 1990.

By the time Perry landed the role of Chandler in "Friends" he was actually committed to another show — a sitcom called "LAX 2194." The actor had portrayed a baggage handler at a future version of the Los Angeles Airport in the pilot for this ill-fated series, and as such wasn't originally available to take what would prove to be his breakout role in "Friends." Thankfully, "LAX 2194" fell through, and Perry was free to gain the fame he so coveted.

But "LAX 2194" wasn't the only failed sitcom that Perry had been involved with prior to "Friends." In fact, he was intimately familiar with the format. Perry had not only shown up in "Growing Pains" by then, but he had also appeared in a trio of sitcoms that only lasted one season: "Second Chance" (later renamed to "Boys Will Be Boys"), the aforementioned "Sydney," and ABC's "Home Free," in which he was the star. Yes, Perry had been the star of a sitcom before "Friends," but if you want to experience this lost piece of Matthew Perry history, well, good luck finding it.