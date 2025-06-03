Peter Jackson's Original Cut Of This Banned Horror Movie Is Still Impossible To Watch

Peter Jackson's 1992 film "Braindead," called "Dead Alive" in North America, is easily one of the goriest films of all time. It features buckets and buckets of gooey, blood and guts, and boasts scenes of people's heads being knocked off, bodies being impaled, and human lips being eaten right off their faces. A human head is fed into a food processor, and a baby is punted (don't worry, it's only a zombie baby). The remnants of a dog corpse are pulled from a human gullet, and a living, slithering human colon crawls around on the floor like a great bloody worm. Oh yes, and the film climaxes with its hero, Lionel (Timothy Balme), upending a lawnmower and walking through the living room, crowded with zombie attackers. Limbs go flying everywhere.

Jackson, back when he had a sense of humor, presented all his zombie gore with a slapstick sensibility, ensuring that his film was as funny as it was gory. Jackson was, early in his career, content to dwell on the fringe. When he did make dramas like "Heavenly Creatures," they were hard-edged, weirdly romantic, and refreshingly queer. Jackson became a much less interesting filmmaker when he moved into adapting Tolkien novels. The fun-loving, gross-out king — the man behind "Bad Taste" and "Meet the Feebles" — went legit. How boring.

The original cut of "Braindead" runs 104 minutes of viscera-splattered fun. In England, the film's light tone almost allowed it to be presented with a 15 certificate, meaning it was okay for 15-year-olds to watch. It was eventually given an 18, though, for all the blood. In the United States, it was cut down to 97 minutes for its unrated home video release. The R-rated version was sliced down even further, only running about 85 minutes. The original 104-minute cut of "Braindead" remains unavailable in most parts of the world.