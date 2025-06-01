Norm Macdonald's Forgotten Sitcom Is Nearly Impossible To Watch Today

When Norm Macdonald passed away in 2021, the world grieved deeply. Macdonald, with his deadpan delivery and deliberately tasteless jokes, often dealt in anti-humor by telling jokes so corny and dated that people laughed at Norm's audacity more than the joke itself. Just as many people were outraged as were impressed by the depths of his tastelessness during his stint on "Saturday Night Live," whereon he would openly and repeatedly mention the crimes and alleged horrific acts committed by celebrities like O.J. Simpson and Michael Jackson. Macdonald, like too many comedians of his generation, also made a series of transphobic jokes during his career, although he eventually (clumsily) apologized for them. "God bless trans people," he stated, "They should be given every right in the world, and anybody who wants to hurt them is bad."

Macdonald may have been appreciated, but he was never wholly mainstream, at least outside of standup and "SNL." He appeared in several movies, but it was usually in cameo roles or providing voice performances. He also co-wrote and starred in the Bob Saget-directed 1998 comedy "Dirty Work," although that film kind of tanked at the box office.

Macdonald's biggest post-"SNL" show was his own. 1999's "The Norm Show" was a network sitcom that Macdonald co-created (with Bruce Helford) and starred in, and it ran on ABC for 54 episodes over the course of three seasons. The premise was cute: Macdonald played a character named Norm, a former hockey player who had been drummed out of the NHL after a scandalous bout of gambling and tax fraud. In order to stay out of prison, Norm — a comedically horrible, selfish dude with no talent for civic construction — agreed to five years of community service. Meanwhile, his best friend and former social worker Laurie (Laurie Metcalf) had to keep him on the straight-and-narrow.

Frustratingly, however, "The Norm Show" is not available to stream anywhere today.