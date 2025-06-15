The Friends Cast Reunited Through This Hilarious Courteney Cox Sitcom

The 2009 sitcom "Cougar Town" was never a massive ratings hit; it was constantly on the verge of cancellation, with ABC pulling the cord after season 3 and TBS picking up and then pulling the cord again in season 6. The show starred Courteney Cox of "Friends" fame as main character Jules, but it never came anywhere close to being the cultural phenomenon that "Friends' was. Still, it was a fun watch that offered a lot of fun cameos for "Friends" fans to enjoy.

For instance, halfway through season 1 Lisa Kudrow shows up as Jules' mean dermatologist. In the season 2 premiere Jennifer Aniston stops by to play Jules' therapist, and this character isn't that nice either. Finally there came Matthew Perry in season 5, who asks Jules out on a date after she crashes into his car; the storyline was extra sweet considering Perry and Cox had played lovers on "Friends" for its final five seasons.

All of these cameos were one-offs and none of the characters were intended as stand-ins for their "Friends" counterparts, but there were still constant winks to the audience throughout their scenes. The show treated their appearances like special occasions, although not so special that they alienated anyone who hadn't seen "Friends" beforehand. You can watch some clips of these cameos on YouTube, but honestly it's better to just watch the full episodes themselves.