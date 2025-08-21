Strange New Worlds Season 3 Directly Tackles Star Trek's Biggest Contradiction

Security alert! This article contains spoilers for season 3, episode 7 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

When "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry first set forth his vision for his seminal science fiction series, he wanted it set in a future where Earth had become a truly utopian society. In fact, he initially had a "no conflict" rule that made writing "Star Trek" episodes especially challenging under his watch. Starfleet, the exploration and peacekeeping arm of the United Federation of Planets, is supposed to be nigh flawless with impeccable moral standards that clearly fall in line with Earth's commitment to an egalitarian, pacifist society. Unfortunately, not everyone in the vast reaches of space is as keen on following the rules as Starfleet, which can make diplomacy a bit complicated.

Despite having numerous spin-offs and stories in the franchise, Starfleet only occasionally gets put under any real scrutiny, and that's kind of a shame. Blindly accepting that Starfleet are the good guys at all times, save for the occasional dodgy Admiral, just isn't truly in line with the overall ethos of "Star Trek" even if it made Roddenberry feel warm and fuzzy. It's when we see the cracks in Starfleet and how the individual officers deal with those moral contradictions that we get to see real heroism.

In the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode "What is Starfleet?," young documentarian Humberto "Beto" Ortegas (Mynor Lüken) is aboard the Enterprise both annoying his sister Erica (Melissa Navia) and making a documentary about Starfleet when the crew is tasked with a very unusual transport mission that forces many of them to actually question their orders. With Beto's cameras watching their every move and his probing questions challenging their intentions, the crew of the Enterprise are forced to come face-to-face with one of the franchise's biggest contradictions.