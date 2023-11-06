It's Official: Beckett Mariner Represents Everything That's Special About Star Trek

This post contains spoilers for the season 4 finale of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

I remember finishing the pilot for "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and having one overriding thought: "I might be in love with Beckett Mariner."

Okay, well more accurately, I might be in love with voice actress Tawny Newsome, whose charismatic and rambunctious performance, treading the line into sardonic while never being insincere, gives me life in every episode of "Lower Decks" that I watch. That's not to say Mariner depends only on her actress to be a star. She's complex enough to be a real person — even if she's usually just a cartoon — and her contradictions reflect those that make "Star Trek" what it is.

Sure, there are Trekkies out there who think "Star Trek" is only philosophy about the human spirit and morality plays — I do love a good "Darmok" or "In The Pale Moonlight." However, episodes vary back and forth from character melodrama to tense-paced thrillers to action-packed war stories to goofy comedy. Even "Deep Space Nine," the darkest "Star Trek," knew when to loosen up. "Star Trek" is all about exploring a galaxy of possibility — even if those possibilities sometimes look a lot like Earth.

Mariner has traversed through the franchise's history, for good (she has friends all over the galaxy and much more familiarity with alien cultures than her fellow lower deckers) and ill (she fought in the Dominion War). It's fitting how often she guides her friends through the tropes of "Star Trek" because her character reflects the setting like no other.