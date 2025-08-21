It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 17 Reunites Danny DeVito With Another Comedy Legend

This article contains spoilers for the season 17 finale of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

There have been some truly incredible cameos on the long-running FX sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" over its 17 seasons, but the season 17 finale might have just delivered the best guest star yet. Sure, Academy Award-winning director Guillermo Del Toro has appeared as the terrifying patriarch of the sprawling, inbred McPoyle clan, and baseball legend Wade Boggs once made a hilarious appearance, but with the season 17 finale, series star Danny DeVito gets a chance to be reunited with another absolute comedy legend.

In the finale, which sees Frank (DeVito) star as the title contestant on "The Golden Bachelor," several women are competing for the debauched millionaire's heart (and money, potentially). One is his long-time fling Bonnie Kelly (the late, great Lynne Marie Stewart), who has always had special feelings for Frank, and another is a social media star who calls herself "C*** Chewa," a spoof of ridiculous viral star Haliey "Hawk Tuah" Welch played by Audrey Corsa. Both Bonnie and "Chewy" end up being game for Frank's raunchier requests, but a third woman named Sam goes toe-to-toe with him in other ways, and she's played by absolute comedy legend Carol Kane.