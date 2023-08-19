Charlie Day Received Insider Info From Wade Boggs During His Always Sunny Episode

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is first and foremost about drinking, and perhaps no other episode showcases the gang's talents for knocking back cold ones quite like "The Gang Beats Boggs." In the season 10 premiere, the Paddy's Pub proprietors take a plane ride with the sole intention of beating the record for most beers consumed on a plane, a record set by former Red Sox third baseman Wade Boggs. The actual number of beers he drank is the subject of much debate, as is touched upon in the episode, but the Hall-of-Famer revealed the real number to series co-creator and star Charlie Day.

The idea for the episode spawned from the real-life legend of Boggs' triumph, revealed co-creator and star Glenn Howerton. "I think somebody was talking about the legend of Wade Boggs and how he drank [a lot of] beers on a cross-country flight, and we realized it would be a great episode to try and break that record," he recounted to Vice.

Boggs actually makes a cameo in the episode as Charlie's hallucination, encouraging him to keep drinking. When they wrote the episode, they knew they wanted Boggs to appear in it, but were hesitant to reach out. If he disliked the idea, it would mean scrapping the episode altogether. Much to their surprise, the former third baseman more than approved.

"We reached out to him like, you know, 'Is he going to be okay with this?'" Day recalled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "And he was like, 'I'll do it.'"

Once he was on set, Boggs had the opportunity to settle the highly contested number once and for all.