It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 17 Somehow Delivers The Series' Darkest Moment Ever

Hey jabronis, there are big spoilers for season 17 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" ahead, as well as discussion of suicide.

The long-running sitcom series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has gone to some seriously dark places over the years, with both boundary-pushing jokes and some plain old pitch-black humor. The original series pilot was based around Charlie (Charlie Day) telling Dennis (Glenn Howerton) that he had cancer and Dennis just wanting to go play basketball (elements that eventually ended up in the season 1 episode "Charlie Has Cancer"), so morbid humor has been a part of the series from the beginning. Since then, the gang have both intentionally and inadvertently caused the total destruction of several people's lives and have even probably gotten people killed, but in the season 17 episode "The Gang Goes to a Dog Track," the series goes to arguably its bleakest place yet.

The series has made jokes surrounding suicide before, with the entirety of the season 14 episode "Paddy's Has a Jumper" centered around a suicidal man on the bar's roof and the gang's typical but horrible reactions. They also showed former high school classmate Bill Ponderosa on an intentionally self-destructive bender in "Mac Kills His Dad" and the guys fairly regularly joke about Dee (Kaitlin Olson) being suicidal after they bully her too hard, but season 17 takes the jokes a step further for two of their darkest punchlines yet. The gang have done some pretty awful things over the years, but it's never been presented quite like this.