It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 17 Brings Its Most Tragic Character To A New Low

This article contains spoilers for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 17, episode 3, "Mac and Dennis Become EMTs."

Sometimes I worry I'm too sensitive to be a fan of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." I shed a tear when I found out poor Charlie (Charlie Day) can't read, and I always wince when the show implies Charlie totally got molested by his Uncle Jack (Andrew Friedman). But it's not just Charlie whose pain I struggle to find the humor in; I also feel bad for those poor souls who've had their lives ruined by the gang over the years, like Cricket (David Hornsby), the Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), and especially the unnamed Lawyer.

The Lawyer, played Brian Unger, was first introduced in season 3 as a happy, healthy, successful man. He went to Harvard and had a loving wife, but it all went downhill when he was assigned to be the executor of Barbara Reynolds' (Anne Archer) will — Barbara being Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Dee's (Kaitlin Olson) mom and Frank's (Danny DeVito) ex-wife. The Lawyer quickly gets a bad first impression of the gang, as they react to Barbara's will by being loud, rude, and incapable of understanding how wills work.

The lawyer's second impression of the gang is even worse: In season 5's "The Gang Exploits a Mortgage Crisis," the Lawyer has to stop Frank from kicking a family out of their home. "It is just so nice to see you again, Mr. Reynolds," the Lawyer says when he reunites with the gang. "I see that you're still just ... horrible."

But although the lawyer hates the gang in these first two appearances, at least he ends up on top. He stops Frank from taking over that family's home, and he outsmarts Charlie by calling his bluff and agreeing to duel him. By season 5 it's long become clear that everyone in the gang is a terrible person, so it's fun to see this straight-man Lawyer beat them while barely breaking a sweat.

For a brief period, it seemed like the Lawyer would be one of those rare recurring "Always Sunny" characters who didn't let the gang drag him down to their level. Tragically, however, the tables have since turned...