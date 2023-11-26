David Hornsby Wrote (And Regretted) One Of It's Always Sunny's Grossest Cricket Gags

In the episode, vintage Cricket is just as infatuated with Sweet Dee as he is in the present. Unfortunately, she also rejects him just the same, and reacts with an "Always Sunny" staple: she spits at him. More specifically, she spits in his face. After the initial rejection, he tries to seek her out again and even proposes to her, asking for her hand in marriage. She spits in his face once more, and Charlie (Charlie Day) even jumps up and spits in his face as well, getting it in Cricket's mouth. Hornsby knows that it's funny, but he also regretted writing the bit in the moment:

"And I'm like, it's one of those weird things where you're like, you know it's best, but, like, she will be spitting in my face if I do this, if I type this. And they're gonna love it. They're gonna love that I've written something where everyone spits in my face. That's gonna — so it's definitely going in. Like, alright. But yeah, when you're on the day and it's just, take four, let's do it again."

Being spit on isn't fun (unless that's your kink, I guess, no shame), and Hornsby probably had to take quite a few shots of slobber straight to the face in order to get the shots just right. Cricket has had to endure a lot of awfulness from the gang over the years, but that's probably the worst thing Hornsby has had to endure for the sake of laughs.