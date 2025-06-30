This Back To The Future Star Made A Hilarious Cameo In It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

The first (and so far, only) Christmas special for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," titled "A Very Sunny Christmas," was initially produced as a direct-to-video extended episode that was released on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital download in 2009. It eventually aired on FX the following year as the season 6 finale. The episode follows the holiday exploits of the Gang, with Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton) and Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson) attempting to get revenge on Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) for ruining every Christmas for them since their early childhoods.

Meanwhile, Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day) and Ronald "Mac" McDonald (Rob McElhenney) reminisce about their childhood Christmas activities, which are hilariously revealed to be somehow even darker than the Reynolds'. Mac comes to the realisation that he spent his childhood Christmases robbing presents from other family's houses. Then, Charlie reflects on the numerous men dressed as Santa Claus who would visit on Christmas, each giving him a present before going upstairs to "entertain" his mother, Bonnie Kelly (Lynn Marie Stewart).

The montage in which young Charlie opens the door for numerous men dressed as Santa Claus is one of the most unsettling sequences in the entire series, given that Mac ultimately puts the pieces together that Charlie's mother was a sex worker. This realization ultimately taints Charlie's innocent Christmas memories, leading him on a violent rampage against the mall Santa he encounters. Given the uncomfortably hilarious nature of this sequence, fans may not realize that one of the men dressed up as Santa Claus is none other than Dr. Emmett Lathrop Brown himself, Christopher Lloyd.