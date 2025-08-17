With Mark Ruffalo such a prominent staple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's hard to believe he was scorned by studios before he joined the Avengers. But beyond his superhero projects, Mark Ruffalo has had one of the most robust and varied cinematic careers of any actor of his generation. From romantic comedies to procedural thrillers, Ruffalo always gives a standout performance in any movie that he appears in. This ranges from Ruffalo starring in a given film to playing a memorable supporting role, often stealing scenes with his naturalistic performance.

Simply put, Ruffalo is an unassuming master thespian, subtly shifting to play everything from literal comic book heroes to slimy villains. And more than just starring in major studio tentpole projects, he continues to appear in effective indie movies, often providing clear and timely social commentary. Here are the 15 best Mark Ruffalo movies ranked, ready for fans to get a full tour of his impressive work on-screen.