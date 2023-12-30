Mark Ruffalo & Channing Tatum Beat Each Other Senseless On The Set Of Foxcatcher

Fight scenes in movies are a serious, carefully managed undertaking, especially when they're shot in a way that doesn't allow for the actors to rely on stunt people. Filmmakers obviously value authenticity, but they also don't want their onscreen talent getting injured to such a degree that they wind up in a hospital, thus delaying the completion of the movie and, likely, jacking up the budget. This gets tricky when you're working with actors who want to prove their physical mettle and perhaps outshine their co-star. And when this competition is baked into the drama, well, there's a potential for things to go a little haywire.

There are extreme examples like Jackie Chan and Benny "The Jet" Urquidez's all-out brawls in "Wheels on Meal" and "Dragons Forever," but these men are trained combatants. It's a little different when, say, Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo hit the mat in Bennett Miller's depressing true-crime drama "Foxcatcher." Cast as real-life Olympic wrestlers Mark and David Schultz, the actors hurled themselves into their parts and captured the brothers' sibling rivalry with a brutal emotional intensity. Their dramatic scenes are difficult enough to watch, but when they wrestle you want to look away – particularly if you've ever had a brother. Ruffalo always seems to have the mental and physical upper hand as the older David, which infuriates Tatum's Mark. He can't win on any level. Ever.

These are two superb performances from two of our finest actors, so it's not surprising to learn that, while grappling, blows were exchanged.