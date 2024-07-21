Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Was Scorned By Studios Before He Joined The Avengers

Mark Ruffalo's film debut came in 1994, when he appeared as a seductive and possibly supernatural super-hunk named Christian who periodically appears to Tracy Wells in the horror sequel "Mirror Mirror II: Raven Dance." The producers, likely pleased with his performance also hired Ruffalo to play a brand-new role in "Mirror Mirror III: The Voyeur." In that film, he played a sexy moving truck worker named Joey. Ruffalo did not appear in "Mirror Mirror 4: Reflections."

Despite starring in the "Mirror Mirror" movies, as well as the gore flick "The Dentist," Ruffalo had a pretty varied early career. He appeared in the '60s-set coming-of-age drama "There Goes My Baby" in 1994, the indie comedy "Safe Men" in 1998, and the Oscar Bait biopic "54" that same year. He worked with Ang Lee in 1999's "Ride with the Devil," but exploded into the pop consciousness with his memorable performance in Kenneth Lonergan's 2000 drama "You Can Count on Me." He was even in terse military thrillers like "The Last Castle" and "Windtalkers." Ruffalo, it seems, was eager to stay away from any single type of movie.

After a while, though, it seemed that Ruffalo fell into a groove. It wasn't something he intended, but for a brief spell in the early 2000s, Ruffalo was one of the go-to Hollywood rom-com supporting players. This, as he might have predicted, pigeonholed Ruffalo into a weird Hollywood dead zone for a lot of casting directors. If he was only capable of rom-coms, Hollywood wouldn't have much reason to care. Ruffalo's fears were confirmed by a conversation he had with his manager, related in a recent interview with High Snobiety Magazine. It seems that someone literally said they don't care about Mark Ruffalo.