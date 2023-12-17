The Bizarre Direct-To-Video Horror Film That Launched Mark Ruffalo's Career

On a recent episode of "Hot Ones," actor Mark Rufflao was invited on to discuss his career while chocking down incredibly spicy hot wings. Sean Evans, the show's host, read a film synopsis to Ruffalo and asked if he could identify the title. Evans read a synopsis for a 1994 film called "Mirror Mirror II: Raven Dance," a straight-to-video horror film put out by the beloved B-movie studio Image Entertainment. Ruffalo, of course, could indeed identify the movie. "That's 'Mirror Mirror,'" he said. "That was probably my first movie." Indeed it was.

Ruffalo pointed out that there was "Mirror, Mirror" and then there was "Mirror Mirror II: Raven Dance," which had a "Penthouse pornstar" as the lead actress and Billy Drago as the male lead. He noted that he played "the series actor sidekick." He joked that he had established a brand with the "Mirror Mirror" movies, sarcastically imitating a casting agent yelling "Get that Ruffalo kid!"

Ruffalo, however, is remembering things slightly wrong, as he didn't appear in the first "Mirror, Mirror." Marina Sargenti's 1990 film "Mirror, Mirror" starred Rainbow Harvest as an unhappy Goth teen who moves into a new house that still contains a creepy old bedroom mirror, left there by the last tenants. She becomes weirdly obsessed with the mirror, and the audience soon learns there's a demon inside of it. The demon seemingly gives Harvest superpowers in exchange for pieces of her soul. The film spawned three sequels.

Ruffalo didn't come along until "Mirror Mirror II," playing an eerie, seemingly supernatural character named Christian. The film with the Penthouse Pet and Billy Drago was, in fact,"Mirror Mirror III: The Voyeur," wherein he played a new character named Joey.