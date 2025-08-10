The 15 Worst Movies On Amazon Prime Video, Ranked

There are tens of thousands of movies available on Amazon Prime Video, and, when you're talking about such an ample offering of titles, it's statistically inevitable that a few dozens or hundreds of them will be less than stellar. But what are the absolute worst movies you can cue up on Prime Video right now?

To answer that question, we've carefully scoured the streaming service's U.S. catalog to find the most dreadful, obscene, unwatchable garbage currently floating about in it. A vanishing few of these are at least entertaining for their ridiculous trashiness, but, for the most part, these are movies that will most likely either bore you to death or send you into a stunned, horrified stupor, with that likelihood increasing exponentially as you move down the ranking. Don't say we didn't warn you.