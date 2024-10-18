Lorne Michaels Once Named This Action Star The 'Biggest Jerk' In SNL History

"Saturday Night Live" has been going on for 50 seasons now, so they've had their fair share of bad hosts. Sometimes the host is simply not that comfortable with live acting – looking at you, January Jones or Jacob Elordi – and sometimes the host has the bad luck of getting a cold at the worst possible moment, like what seemingly happened to poor Jean Smart in the season 50 premiere. Other times the host is bad because, well, they're just kind of a bad person.

Case in point: Steven Seagal, who hosted in April 1991 and helped deliver an episode so terrible that it got him banned from the show forever. Over three decades later, most "SNL" fans are happy to just pretend the episode never happened, because ite was a trainwreck in a way that wasn't even that fun or interesting. His episode was painful, awkward, offensive, and it's only gotten worse with age.

In fact, Seagal's episode was so bad that he became one of the few hosts to be openly badmouthed by the showrunner himself, Lorne Michaels. In a September 1992 episode, that week's host, Nicolas Cage, had a line in his monologue where he wondered if he was "the biggest jerk who's ever been on the show." Michaels replied, "No, no. That would be Steven Seagal."

Besides this moment, the closest we've ever gotten to the show badmouthing a recent host on air was Elon Musk in 2021, where that season's finale with Anya Taylor-Joy included a mild dig at his Courtroom Wario sketch. For the most part, the cast stays respectful enough to only badmouth them in an interview years after if happened, like with Bill Hader and Jay Pharoah for Justin Bieber. And even then, Hader gave Bieber some benefit of the doubt, speculating that he might've just been "in a bad place" during that period. For Seagal to be insulted so brazenly on the live show itself, by the head showrunner no less, must've meant he'd done a uniquely terrible job. So, what happened?