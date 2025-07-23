One Awful Subgenre Completely Dominates IMDb's Worst Movies List

The list of the IMDb's 250 top-rated films is an interesting peek into the minds of IMDb users. The people who log onto IMDb to give ratings seem to be, collectively, very fond of movies about criminals, prisoners, or war. There is also a heavy violent-fantasy contingent. Almost all the films on the list are about men, masculinity, and male concerns. The ten highest-rated films on the top-250 list include titles like "The Shawshank Redemption," "The Godfather," "The Lord of the Rings," "Pulp Fiction," and "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly."

Of course, the 100 worst-rated films on IMDb is more of a mixed bag. Great films tend to be the movies that many audience members and critics agree are great. Bad films tend to be individually uncovered discoveries, oddball outliers that no one wants to talk about. Classics bring communities together. Bad films feel deeply personal.

Films can be bad for many, many reasons. Some are bad because they are sloppy, unprofessionally made, and didn't have the budget or the talent to communicate their stories or themes effectively, like "Manos: The Hands of Fate" or "Birdemic: Shock and Terror." These types of bad movies can be immensely entertaining, however, as one might become fascinated by the mindset of the filmmakers. Other movie are bad because they are inspired by a terrible core idea; they may be competently acted and filmed, but they exist in service of an unsavory notion or stupid concept, like "Saving Christmas" or "Battlefield Earth."

And then there are the commercially cynical movies. The studio films that are made for mercenary, financial reasons. The ones that never bothered to put thought, energy, wit, or humor into their own making. "Son of the Mask," "Alone in the Dark," "Foodfight!" ... these films are just insulting.

Repeatedly insulting to audiences are the Friedberg/Seltzer spoof movies of the late 2000s. The comedy duo's movies occupy multiple spots on the bottom-100. No one — no one — likes these movies.