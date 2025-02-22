Hilary Duff Starred In One Of Metacritic's Lowest-Rated Horror Movies

Movies and TV shows about true crime can be hit or miss, to say the least; sometimes, the families of real killers accuse the project of exploitation, and other times, it's just insensitive (though that first thing can certainly fall into the latter category, and typically does). That's what makes former Disney teen idol Hilary Duff's 2019 film "The Haunting of Sharon Tate" so baffling. Not only is it based on the very real murder of Sharon Tate at the hands of Charles Manson and his followers in her Hollywood home in 1969, but it has Duff, as Tate, playing the murdered woman's ghost as she relives the events of the horrific Manson killings.

"The Haunting of Sharon Tate" is, to put it lightly, a bizarre movie, and though it's not Duff's fault that this misguided project is pretty bad, the evidence of its numerous failures as a movie (and retelling of Tate's death) is evident in its Metacritic score. The movie only earned a score of 8 (out of 100) on the review aggregation website, though it's not the horror movie with the lowest ranking — that dubious distinction belongs to the 2005 movie "Chaos," which has a 1. (Woof.) So what did critics say about "The Haunting of Sharon Tate" when it came out, and what did Duff do after this disastrous movie got terrible, terrible reviews from said critics?