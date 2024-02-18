The Correct Order To Watch The Sharknado Movies

This post contains spoilers for the "Sharknado" franchise.

Why is the "Sharknado" franchise still culturally relevant? Well, for starters, the appeal of the stupidly entertaining combination of the words "shark" and "tornado" has come together to create a string of unforgettable movies with progressively ridiculous narratives. Moreover, all the "Sharknado" films are defined by a conscious "so bad that it's good" factor, with a deliberate bend towards schlocky exaggeration meant to be humorous and baffling.

The premise of the first "Sharknado" film is extremely simple: a tornado ravages Los Angeles, which floods the city, causing man-eating sharks to make their way into land. A group of survivors try their utmost to outlive this catastrophe, as they need to figure out a way to evade the sharks while steering clear of the aftereffects of the tornado. Even with this rather fat-fetched premise, this could have been a serious survival drama — thankfully, it is not, as we were gifted with brilliant lines of dialogue like "It is flooding here. Not the plumbing, but the ocean" instead.

Figuring out the correct watch order for the "Sharknado" films can be headache-inducing, as there are a couple of spin-offs that break release date continuity, while a few documentaries are also thrown in to expand the franchise for good measure. Although it is perfectly alright to watch any "Sharnado" film in isolation or out of order — there is hardly any urgent context to the phenomenon of sharks hounding people during a tornado, repeatedly — following a linear watch order allows one to understand the interconnected events better. So, without further ado, let's dive into it.