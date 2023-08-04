Meg 2: The Trench Ending Explained: Nature Will Listen

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being reviewed here wouldn't exist. This article also contains major spoilers for "Meg 2: The Trench."

Every summer movie season deserves a killer shark flick! After all, it was a killer shark movie that pretty much kicked off what we now know as the "summer blockbuster" way back in 1975, the immortal "Jaws." Because of that film's success, every killer shark (or Sharksploitation, as we scholars refer to it) venture is inevitably compared to that Spielberg classic, its three sequels, and the large number of copies that appeared immediately in its wake. In a subgenre that's been through the waves of popularity, postmodernism, and back, there's not a ton that's wholly new out there in the ocean.

For that reason, the Sharksploitation subgenre has generally settled into a pattern not unlike the slasher, an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" groove. That's precisely where "The Meg" came in. Based on the 1997 novel by Steve Alten, the movie was in some stage of development since the book was published, finally making it to screens in 2018. It told the "King Kong" meets "Jaws" story of rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham), oceanographer Suyin Zhang (Li Bingbing), and their friends and colleagues as they discovered a world deep beneath the ocean previously unseen by humans, a realm beyond where people once thought the Mariana Trench ended. Once there, they roused the attention of a still-living megalodon shark, which wreaked havoc on a nearby beach before the team managed to stop it.

"Meg 2: The Trench" begins with a flashback to the Cretaceous period, following the vicious, natural circle of life as predators become prey, ending with the Meg victorious. Right from this moment, director Ben Wheatley establishes this film's ethos: nature can be corralled, even directed sometimes, but it can never truly be controlled or stopped.