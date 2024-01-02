A Killer Mickey Mouse Is One Way To Start Off 2024 – But Can Disney Do Anything About It?

The fraudulent Michelangelo who performed at Mar-a-Lago isn't the only imposter version of an iconic animated anthropomorphic animal on the loose at the dawn of 2024.

As of January 1 this year, Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks's "Steamboat Willie" — the benchmark 1928 black-and-white cartoon short featuring Mickey Mouse in his earliest form — has officially entered the public domain. That means it's open season for anyone and everyone who wants to use that iteration of the Walt Disney Company's mascot (in theory, anyway). So, naturally, there's already an influx of horror-themed films and even video games aiming to parody the rodent's family-friendly image. (Nobody tell them that Kevin Smith basically already did that 25 years ago with the Mickey-inspired Mooby the Golden Calf in "Dogma.")

Up first? "Mickey's Mouse Trap." Directed by Jamie Bailey, the slasher film centers on Alex, a young woman who's stuck spending her 21st birthday working a late shift at her amusement arcade job when a masked killer dressed as "Steamboat Willie" era Mickey shows up to wreak havoc. The movie already has a trailer, and it looks just as hacky and ultra-low-budget as you would expect, with lines of dialogue that are practically lifted wholesale out of Wes Craven's self-reflexive slasher classic "Scream." The self-described "comedy horror feature film" is also blatantly riffing on Freddy Fazbear's Pizza from "Five Nights at Freddy's" with its own blood-stained fun center setting.

Quality, of course, isn't the top priority for Bailey's proudly trashy schlockfest. (In a statement posted by The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker outright called the film "ridiculous," adding, "We ran with it and had fun doing it and I think it shows.") It's all about getting this movie out there before the competition. Well, that and, potentially, Disney's army of trademark lawyers.