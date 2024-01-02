Don't Let Michelangelo Imposter's Mar-A-Lago Performance Deny TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Its Rightful Oscar

Faux ninja, faux ninja, NO!

Less than 24 hours into 2024, controversy is already heating up ahead of the Academy Awards. As part of Donald Trump's annual New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, washed-up '90s nostalgia entertainer Robert Matthew Van Winkle aka Vanilla Ice was one of the performing guests of honor. The resort owner is currently facing 13 felony counts, so it only makes sense that the headliner is a one-hit-wonder who did community service for stealing furniture, bicycles, and a pool heater from a vacant home. Nothing says success story like committing residential burglary and grand theft! As was reported by The Daily Beast, Van Winkle's performance was a huge hit with folks who clap on 1 and 3 and think Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce is too spicy, although Trump himself did not lift his arms when Van Winkle encouraged the audience to, "Get your hands in the air, it's a new year!" There's always 2025, Ice.

Van Winkle playing his hit single "Ice, Ice Baby" — only made possible by sampling David Bowie and Queen's "Under Pressure" and a flow so slow that even elementary schoolers can keep up — was a given, but his setlist also included "Ninja Rap," the song he provided for 1991's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Secret of the Ooze." The 56-year-old former 10th place finisher on "Dancing with the Stars" didn't perform alone, inviting on stage one of the iconic heroes in a half-shell, everyone's favorite party dude, Michelangelo. At least, that's what Vanilla Ice wants us to believe.

Call me a whistleblower if you must, but the Michelangelo who performed at Mar-a-Lago was nothing more than an imposter at best, and an unleashed sleeper cell attempting to discredit "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem" ahead of ballot voting before the Academy Awards at worst.