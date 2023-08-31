How To Watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem At Home

Almost 40 years after their creation (and nearly as long since the last time a real-life teenager declared "Cowabunga!" without a trace of irony), the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have gained a whole new lease on life thanks to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." The critically acclaimed animated film (you can read Rafael Motamayor's own glowing review for /Film here) follows in the footsteps of hits like "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" by eschewing visual realism in favor of creating its own uniquely hyperrealistic style. It also helps that "Mutant Mayhem" fully embraces the "Teenage" component of the franchise by casting actual teenagers to voice its heroes in a half-shell and allowing them to play off each other in real-time by recording their lines together.

Despite significant competition from the likes of Barbenheimer and "Meg 2: The Trench," "Mutant Mayhem" has managed to pass the $100 million mark at the domestic box office since its theatrical debut at the start of August. Of course, with the "youths" having gone back to school and older audiences settling in for the fall awards season, the film is already starting to slow down Stateside. Luckily, thanks to its shockingly modest $70 million budget, "Mutant Mayhem" should have little trouble covering its expenses and then some as it rolls out into a number of lucrative markets in the weeks to come. Meanwhile, the film will gain a second boost of Turtle Power in the U.S. starting tomorrow, September 1, 2023, when it becomes available to buy or rent on Digital (with its Blu-ray/DVD release and streaming debut on Paramount+ to follow at later dates). Read for all the details!