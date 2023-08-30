A Proper Barbenheimer Movie Is Coming From Legendary Trash Maestro Charles Band

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" were meant to be counter-programming for each other. They both opened in theaters on July 21, 2023, and one can practically hear the studio executives at both Universal and Warner Bros. positing that a younger audience would be dropped off to see the PG-13-rated "Barbie" while adults would sidle into the theater next door to watch "Oppenheimer." What no one seemed to predict was that there was a great deal of overlap between the two films' intended audiences, and a grassroots campaign began to see the two pictures as the ultimate double feature. The phenomenon nicknamed Barbenheimer began. Any number of unauthorized Barbenheimer T-shirts can be purchased online, and many managed to see both films on the same weekend. Rather than siphoning money from one another, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" buoyed each other, each one adding to the other's success. Both films are among the biggest hits of the year.

The portmanteau was, however, never copywritten. It was merely a slang term.

Until now. According to a report from JoBlo, Charles Band, the head honcho of the long-lived B-movie studio Full Moon Features, has put a feature film called "Barbenheimer" into pre-production.

Band, as brave genre lovers know, is the mastermind behind the "Puppet Master" franchise, the "Gingerdead Man" series, the "Evil Bong" series, the "Subspecies" franchise, the "Josh Kirby ... Time Warrior" series, the "Trancers" series, "Demonic Toys," "Castle Freak," and dozens of other notable grindhouse, horror, and softcore sex movies. (The latest film from Full Moon was "Subspecies V: Blood Rise.")

Coming sometime in the holiday season of 2023, "Barbenheimer" will be a comedy film about living dolls who build an atomic bomb. The film's tagline is "D-Cup, A-Bomb."