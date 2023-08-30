Cowabunga! TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Has Passed $100 Million At The Domestic Box Office

Audiences have spoken, and they are continuing to speak in favor of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." The latest adaptation of the comic book heroes created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird has been slowly but surely piling up cash at the box office since its release at the beginning of this month. Now, the film has crossed a major milestone, eclipsing the $100 million mark domestically.

With $730,000 added to its growing total on Tuesday, director Jeff Rowe's animated crowd-pleaser has now taken in $100.57 million in North America, per The Numbers. As far as the overseas take goes, the movie has earned $37 million to date, bringing its grand total to $137.57 million. While that might not be a gigantic sum compared to something like "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($1.35 billion), the latest "TMNT" film was produced for a shockingly reasonable $70 million budget. So it's already well on its way to turning a profit.

Benefiting greatly from strong word of mouth from both critics and audiences alike (read our review here), the animated flick has had really long legs at the box office even in the face of competition from the likes of "Barbie," "Blue Beetle," "Meg 2: The Trench," and, most recently, "Gran Turismo." Amazingly enough, it's actually the first animated movie to make at least $100 million in North America not released by Disney or Universal, save for the "Spider-Verse" films from Sony. As of this writing, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" sits at $686.8 million worldwide, including $381.1 million domestically.