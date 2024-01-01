Is Mickey Mouse Finally In The Public Domain? Nope, Says Disney

The story of how Disney locked away two decades' worth of art, music, film, and literature from the public domain — all for the sake of preserving its ownership of the copyright of Mickey Mouse — is well-known by now ... though it's become rather distorted in the storytelling. Though the Copyright Term Extension Act of 1998 is derisively nicknamed "The Mickey Mouse Protection Act," and did indeed extend the copyright protection for the original incarnation of The Walt Disney Company's most recognizable character, it wasn't the result of a solo effort by Disney. There was a much broader lobbying campaign, and everyone from Time Warner to the estate of George Gershwin got in on it.

Still, Disney being the figurehead for the legislation has created a public countdown to today — January 1, 2024, aka the day that "Steamboat Willie" enters the public domain. The 1928 short film marked the first public appearance of the earliest incarnation of Mickey Mouse, Disney's most literally iconic character. In 2018, when the Copyright Term Extension Act was set to run out, Ars Technica did some digging and found no indication that corporations were planning to lobby for another extension. Works began entering the public domain again in 2019, and this year "Steamboat Willie" and another 1928 Mickey Mouse short, "Plane Crazy," will join them.

So, does that mean we'll be getting a Mickey Mouse horror movie along the same lines as "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey"? Can you start selling Mickey Mouse merchandise legally without giving Disney a cut of the profits? Not so fast, says the Mouse House.