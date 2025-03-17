The Charlie Sheen & Hilary Duff Comedy That IMDb Users Consider One Of The Worst Movies Ever

When "Toy Story" was released in the fall of 1995, it not only established Pixar Animation Studios as an upstart studio worth paying attention to, but it also made clear to the entire animation industry that there was a new way to tell stories. Nothing against hand-drawn animation, of course, but now there was proof that computer animation could bring a wonderful, funny, exciting tale to life just as well as other styles within the medium of animation.

That was both good and bad news. It was good news because it allowed for competition to spring up in places like DreamWorks Animation and Illumination Entertainment. But the bad news was that, as was also the case with hand-drawn animation, there would be always cheaper options available. Yes, computer animation was in its nascent years, but it would improve. What if, though, some studios weren't able to progress technologically and had to use old-school-looking computer animation?

Thus, we arrive at the topic of this article: the infamous and reviled computer-animated movie "Foodfight!" In some respects, the film may seem like a weird predecessor to the much more enjoyable, raunchier, and vastly more adult Sony Pictures animated comedy "Sausage Party." But "Foodfight!" is, in the worst ways possible, a very special film. The image above these paragraphs should be enough of a sign that the finished product is a hideous, nightmarish piece of animation.

It shouldn't surprise anyone, then, that the film has an astronomically low IMDb rating of just 1.3, and is thus on the website's Worst 100 Movies list. But when you consider the talent involved, including a pre-"Winning!" Charlie Sheen and Hilary Duff, it's almost more amazing that this movie even exists.